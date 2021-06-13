PORTLAND -- Third-ranked Blue Jays prospect Jordan Groshans broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run bloop double in the top of the ninth inning to lead the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 4-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday night at Hadlock Field.
LJ Talley started the ninth with an infield single to third base, and advanced to second on a throwing error. Walks to Samad Taylor and Austin Martin eventually loaded the bases with two outs for Groshans, who perfectly placed a pop up in shallow right center field to score all three runs.
Ryan Fitzgerald hit a ninth inning homer off Jon Harris to make it 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth.
Johnny Barbato recorded one of New Hampshire's best starts of the season, holding the Sea Dogs to one unearned run in seven innings on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
Brody Rodningin herited three runners with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth, and managed to strike out top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas and league RBI leader Joey Meneses to keep the score tied 1-1.
The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs wrap up the series at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
