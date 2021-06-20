MANCHESTER, N.H. —Vinny Capra, Jordan Groshans, Otto Lopez, and Gabriel Moreno each hit homers, Simeon Woods Richardson struck out a career-high nine batters and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats edged the Hartford Yard Goats 8-5 on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium.
After dropping the first three games of the series, New Hampshire won three in a row to earn a split with Hartford.
The Fisher Cats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second with a Chavez Young RBI single and an LJ Talley sacrifice fly.
Moreno, who leads the Double-A Northeast League in batting average and RBI, launched a two-run blast over the right field fence in the third inning to make it 4-0. Lopez, who ranks second in the league in batting average, crushed his first homer of the season to dead center field to extend the lead to 5-3 in the fifth.
In the seventh, Capra launched a solo home run of his own to right center to extend the lead to 7-4. A sac fly from Austin Martin made it 8-4 in the eighth.
Richardson (W, 2-0) held Hartford to three runs on four hits with a walk and a career-high nine strikeouts in five innings.
The Fisher Cats hit the road for a six-game series against the Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) on Tuesday through Sunday. They’ll return home for a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs from June 29-July 4.
