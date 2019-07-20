READING, Pa, — Kevin Smith hit his team-leading 13th home run as New Hampshire snapped a four-game losing streak with a 9-4 win over Reading Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Fisher Cats (11-19) put the first two runs on the board in the top of the third inning. Logan Warmoth was hit by a pitch and Josh Palacios walked. A double by Nash Knight drove in Warmoth and Palacios scored on a sacrifice fly by Riley Adams to make it 2-0.
The Fisher Cats had only one hit through the first six innings, but came up with seven runs on eight hits over the last three innings. Josh Palacios and Nash Knight had RBI hits in the seventh inning. Chad Spanberger delivered an RBI single in the eighth just ahead of Smith's two-run homer. Adams and Spanberger knocked in runs in the eighth inning.
Notes:Knight finished with three hits. Palacios reached in all five plate appearances with a double, four walks, and three runs scored.
The series concludes on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. The Fisher Cats return home to start an eight-game homestand on Monday at 7:05 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators.
