BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — After a silent offensive showing in a 2-0 doubleheader-opening loss, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats rebounded to split the two games with a 3-1 victory over the Binghamon Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night.
Game one featured a 1-0 Binghamton lead after one inning, and another run in the fifth was unnecessary insurance, as New Hampshire couldn't push a run across on just two hits, which were secured by Cullen Large and Vinny Capra.
Thomas Hatch pitched well, tossing six innings, allowing six hits and the two runs while striking out five, but took the loss as his counterpart, Kevin Smith, kept the Fisher Cats quiet.
Game two saw the Fisher Cats get all they needed right away, scoring three runs in the first inning.
Large (2 for 3) drove in a run on a groundout to open the scoring. Then, with two outs, Chad Spanberger (1 for 3) doubled in Nash Knight and Josh Palacios for the second and third runs. Jason Krizan's third-inning solo shot for the Rumble Ponies put them on the board, but couldn't bring them back into the game.
Joey Murray earned the win for New Hampshire, throwing five innings, allowing two hits and the lone run while tallying eight strikeouts.
The Fisher Cats are at Binghamton again on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. for the third contest of a four-game series.
Spinners downed in extras
LOWELL — A late rally brought life to the Lowell Spinners on Tuesday night, but any hopes of a comeback victory were quelled by the Hudson Valley Renegades, who scored in the top of the 10th inning to seal a 6-5 win over the Spinners.
Trailing, 5-2, entering the bottom of the eighth, Lowell scored on a groundout, then a Nick Decker RBI single, then a wild pitch to tie the contest at 5-5. However, an error by Lowell third baseman Nicholas Northcut allowed Hudson Valley to plate one in the first frame of extras, and the Spinners couldn't respond.
Decker was 3 for 4 with his RBI to pace the offense, while Northcut, Jaxx Groshans and Antoni Flores also had RBIs. Kris Jackson took the loss for the Spinners, allowing one hit and one run (the unearned winning run in the 10th) over two innings of work.
After dropping three of four with the Renegades, the Spinners travel to Staten Island, where they'll play at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
