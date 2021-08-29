MANCHESTER, N.H. — Demi Orimoloye went 2 for 4, driving in a run, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8-4 on Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium. The teams split a six-game series.
Each team scored three times in the first inning. New Hampshire (47-50) scored on singles by Vinny Capra, a groundout by Jordan Groshans, and a single by Orimoloye.
The Fisher Cats added their other run in the fifth. LJ Talley grounded out, allowing Samad Taylor to score to make it 8-4.
Luis Quiñones (L, 2-3) took the loss for the Fisher Cats. The New Hampshire bullpen kept Binghamton off the board after the fourth inning with scoreless relief from Jon Harris, Parker Caracci, Graham Spraker, and Sean Rackowski.
The Fisher Cats continue the homestand on Tuesday against the Portland Sea Dogs. The teams will complete a suspended game from July 4 before a regularly scheduled seven-inning game at 6:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.