HARTFORD, Conn. — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, defeating the Hartford Yard Goats, 13-8, on Thursday night.
The Fisher Cats plated five runs in the second and scattered another five over the next three innings. While Hartford crawled its way back into the game, New Hampshire cruised to the finish line to win its third straight game.
Christian Williams and Riley Adams provided the bulk of the offense, as Williams went 2 for 5 and drove in four runs, while Adams went 3 for 4 with a walk and scored three times. William Ouellette picked up the win for New Hampshire in one inning of work, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two.
The Fisher Cats are at Hartford again on Friday at 7 p.m.
Spinners drop third straight
BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Lowell Spinners looked to end their little skid with a bang, taking a two-run lead in the top of the first inning. However, that was as good as it would get.
By the time the inning was over, the Batavia Muckdogs had tied it, and they proceeded to take the lead and keep the Spinners silent over the final eight innings, winning by a score of 5-2.
The Spinners have now lost three in a row, four of five, and are in danger of a three-game sweep in Batavia.
Lowell’s runs were driven in by Gilberto Jimenez (2 for 5) and Joe Davis (1 for 1). Kelvin Sanchez picked up the loss, tossing 3.1 innings and allowing two hits and one run while walking four batters and striking out three.
The Spinners will hope to avoid that sweep on Friday at Batavia (7:05 p.m.).
