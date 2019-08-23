MANCHESTER — After 10 innings of scoreless baseball, Chad Spanberger ripped an RBI single to left center in the bottom of the eleventh inning to give the New Hampshire Fisher Cats a 1-0 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium. It was New Hampshire’s ninth win in the last 11 games.
Per Minor League Baseball’s extra inning rules, a runner was automatically placed on second base in each extra frame. Cullen Large was the Fisher Cats automatic runner in the 11th inning, and he moved up to third base on a sacrifice bunt from Logan Warmoth . The next batter, Spanberger, laced the game-winning hit into left center.
The starting pitchers turned in terrific outings. Fisher Cats starter Thomas Hatch allowed three hits in his seven innings, recording four strikeouts and no walks.
Spinners whip Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The first-place Lowell Spinners scored three runs in the third and four runs in the fourth to defeat the Vermont Lake Monsters 7-3.
Jaxx Groshans and Antoni Flores both had a pair of hits and scored a run and Yasei Santana got the win with four scoreless innings of fine relief, striking out five.
The Spinners improved to 36-30.
