1. Men among boys
Chase Winovich and Jakobi Meyers gave Patriots fans a lot to be excited about Saturday night. The two rookies utterly overwhelmed the second and third teamers they were lined up against, consistently dominating their matchups and providing most of the highlights on what was otherwise a fairly underwhelming game.
Winovich, who did not enter the game until fellow edge rushers Derek Rivers and Shilique Calhoun went down with injuries midway through the first quarter, was all over the field. The third-round pick out of Michigan finished with six tackles, two tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits, a sack and was consistently in the backfield chasing down runners.
Meyers, meanwhile, was open all night. The undrafted rookie continued his torrid preseason by hauling in all six passes thrown his way, tallying 82 yards along the way. Among his highlights was a release out of the slot that literally dropped his defender to the ground, and during the fourth quarter he made two catches for 20 yards to help spark what would turn out to be the game-winning 99-yard scoring drive.
2. Losing their edge
Now the bad news. Winovich's big night came at the expense of edge rushers Rivers and Calhoun, who we wrote earlier this weekend had an opportunity to help their case for the 53-man roster with a big showing against Tennessee. Well, neither got much of an opportunity. Both players got the start at outside linebacker, but both went down with injuries in the first quarter within a couple of plays of one another.
Rivers — who tore his ACL as a rookie in 2017 — appeared to suffer a knee injury. He was helped off by the trainer to the medical tent, went to the locker room and did not return. Calhoun was also taken to the tent, where his right ankle was heavily taped up. Calhoun remained on the field and was seen talking with teammates, pacing around and using the stationary bike for the remainder of the game.
3. Harris makes moves
Seeing his first action of the preseason, rookie running back Damien Harris impressed. The third-round pick out of Alabama had 14 carries for 80 yards (5.7 average), including a 20-yard scamper, along with four catches for 23 yards. The rookie has seen limited action in camp over the past two weeks due to a reported injury but showed great speed and power, at one point bowling over the 302-pound Braxton Hoyett at the line of scrimmage before picking up another three yards after contact.
4. Wynn looks good
Second-year offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn made his preseason debut for New England on Saturday, getting the start at left tackle and playing 19 snaps over the game's first three series. The former first-round pick looked sharp in his limited action, keeping Brian Hoyer's blind side clean while displaying good quickness off the line.
Wynn missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn Achilles in the preseason last summer. The Patriots have been easing him back in slowly since training camp opened, and he only started taking his first competitive reps in camp this past Monday.
5. Stidham's long drive
Rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham didn't have his best day, and he's lucky that three of his passes weren't intercepted. But midway through the fourth quarter, the fourth-round pick out of Auburn showed off the poise and accuracy that has made him one of the fastest risers of training camp. Starting at his own 1-yard-line, Stidham drove the Patriots offense 99 yards down the field, going 7 for 7 with 89 yards on the drive. Stidham capped it off with a beautiful fade to Damoun Patterson, who made his best catch of the preseason for the 23-yard touchdown to give New England its first lead of the game.
