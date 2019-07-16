Five Red Sox Takes: Andrew Cashner underwhelms in debut

BOSTON — It was more than the Red Sox had been getting from their No. 5 starter, but that's not saying much.
Andrew Cashner underwhelmed in his debut, giving up six runs in five innings of work, and the Red Sox fell to the lowly Blue Jays, 10-4.
Here are five takes from a beautiful evening at Fenway Park:
1. Cash isn't on the money
After a giving up a three-run homer in the second, Cashner finished the inning, screamed an obscenity, and stormed off the mound.
It was that kind of night.
The Blue Jays have one of the most anemic offenses in the American League — they're 27th in the majors in hits — but as Cashner struggled with his command, Toronto made him pay.
They had eight hits off the right-hander, two left the ballpark, and the five earned runs Cashner was tagged for equaled his total from his last five starts in Baltimore.
2. Sliver of silver lining
But at least he gave them a chance and didn't kill the bullpen?
In the 16 spot starts that preceded Cashner's, a medley of meh pitchers logged just 51 innings. That's an average of just over three innings.
It was a pretty mediocre debut to be sure, but because he pitched into the sixth the bullpen won't be as gassed as the previous No. 5 starters had been leaving it, and the Red Sox only trailed 5-4 when Cashner left.
3. Bogey keeps hitting
Xander Bogaerts has been on fire since returning from the All-Star Game.
The shortstop hit his fourth home run in five games in the first, and singled another runner home in the fifth. With the game well out of reach in the ninth inning, he still hustled for a double.
Nobody on the Red Sox has been more consistent than Bogaerts this season.
4. Darwinzon impresses
In his first real relief appearance, touted prospect Darwinzon Hernandez impressed. The 22-year-old lefty threw a scoreless eighth inning, striking out two and stranding a runner on third base.
"We feel like his stuff will play," Alex Cora said. "He's a guy that even when he makes a mistake with his fastball in the zone it plays.... Stuff-wise we feel like he'll be fine. It's just a matter of keep helping him out and putting him in spots that he's going to be successful."
5. Mook's on first. Again
When Mookie Betts led off the first with a single, it marked the 30th consecutive game he'd gotten on base.
The reigning MVP had a three-hit night, and his on-base percentage is hovering right around .500 in July.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.