Five Red Sox Takes: Boston bats make booming statement in series opener with Yankees

BOSTON — There will be no funeral at Fenway Park this weekend.
Before a four-game set with the Red Sox, Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius made New York's intentions known.
"Every time we get a chance to play them and you get a chance to bury them, that’s all you want to do: keep expanding the lead," Gregorius said.
There would be no burial last night, as the Red Sox blew the doors off their rivals, 19-3, in a sorely-needed statement win. Here are five takes from an offensive explosion at Fenway:
1. Sox set the tone ASAP
The Red Sox hung a seven spot on the Yanks in the first inning and there was nothing cheap about it.
Xander Bogaerts came through with the first big hit, a 451-foot homer that went in the books as the longest of his career, and put the Sox up 3-0 before Tanaka recorded an out.
With the bases loaded, Jackie Bradley Jr. came through with the second serious blow, a two-out double that was scalded into the right field corner. The lead ballooned to five.
Then with two men aboard, Mookie Betts stepped to the plate for the second time in the inning and delivered the third dagger, another RBI double.
It was an absolute onslaught, and the Sox were up 7-0 after an inning.
2. Way to keep it between the lines, Rick
In the top of the second, it looked like this game was about to go the way of the London Series.
Already tagged for two runs, Porcello loaded the bases and had Aaron Judge at the plate. Things were getting squirrely in a hurry, but ultimately, he was able to get the Yankees' behemoth to fly to deep center to end the 47-pitch inning.
From there, he steered his way out of the skid.
Against all odds, Porcello threw four more innings of one-run ball, saving his bullpen and walking away with a hard-fought quality start. It was Boston's fourth in a row.
3. Devers has ridiculous power
After settling down briefly, Tanaka opened up the fourth inning with a fastball on the outside corner.
Rafael Devers ambushed him.
The 22-year-old third baseman was first-pitch swinging, and croaked the offering opposite field, 437 feet over the Monster. It wasn't even a bad pitch, Devers' power to all fields is just ridiculous.
4. Tanaka makes some history
Because the Yankees bullpen had been zapped on Wednesday night, there was no reprieve after Tanaka's disastrous first inning.
When nobody warmed as the Red Sox offense caught fire, it was clear Tanaka was going to have to wear this one. The Yankees starter did — he was tagged for 12 earned runs.
It was the first time the Red Sox had scored 12 runs off a Yankee since Red Ruffing was roughed up in 1939. For some perspective, Ted Williams and Jimmie Foxx both collected hits off Ruffing.
5. It's a statement win
The Red Sox are still 10 games out in the AL East, and it's a longshot that they'll catch the Yankees in the divisional race, but they needed a night like last night badly.
Alex Cora's club had struggled against good teams and the Yanks had their number, but last night they simply punched their rivals in the nose. With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, it has to give Dave Dombrowski solace in knowing that buying is the right move.
Tanaka is a pitcher the Red Sox could very well see in the ALDS, and they annihilated him.
