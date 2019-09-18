Five Red Sox Takes: Bruce Bochy makes history at Fenway Park

BOSTON — The Red Sox may be playing uninspired baseball, but history was still made at Fenway Park last night.
Bruce Bochy notched his 2000th career win as a manager in the Giants' 11-3 victory, joining quite an exclusive club. On the Sox side, there wasn't a whole lot going on; they looked very much like a team playing out the string.
Here are five takes from a brisk night at the ballpark:
1. Quite a swan song
Bochy is in his final weeks managing the Giants — he's retiring at season's end — and was earnest in saying he doesn't know what he'll do when he moves on from baseball.
"I guess I'll cross that bridge when I come to it," Bochy mused. "Right now I have no plans."
He'll certainly have some in Cooperstown soon. Bochy became the 11th skipper to join the 2000-win club, and the others all already have busts in the Hall of Fame.
2. No offense
Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez were missing from the lineup card last night, and the Sox hit accordingly.
Giants starter Jeff Samardzija carried a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, and the bats didn't really do anything against the San Francisco relievers either. The box score pretty much tells the story in this one.
3. Devers hits No. 30
Rafael Devers was the one to finally get a hit off Samardzija — you knew it'd either be him or Xander Bogaerts, right? — and it left the ballpark, touching down in the front row of the right field bleachers for his 30th homer of the season.
There's no greater silver lining to this third-place season than Devers growing into an absolute monster at the plate.
4. Chacin gets roughed up
Spot starter Jhoulys Chacin put the Red Sox in a 3-0 hole before they even came to the plate in the first, granted a 307-foot Pesky pole home run played a part in it.
Still, Chacin couldn't get out of the third inning, and was tagged for four runs in 2 2/3. His line could have been uglier had Bobby Poyner not bailed him out of a two-on, two-out jam.
5. Yaz throws a strike
He may be 80 years old, but Carl Yastrzemski can still wing it like a ballplayer.
In a touching moment before the game, the Hall of Famer was a surprise for the first pitch, and he fired a strike right into grandson Mike's mitt. The two Yastrzemskis shared an embrace, Grandpa "Yaz" was given the ball, and after a few words of encouragement, walked off to a loud ovation.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
