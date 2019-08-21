Five Red Sox Takes: Bryce Harper the difference maker in Phillies' win

BOSTON — The Phillies signed Bryce Harper to a record-breaking 13-year, $330 million deal to be a difference maker.
The polarizing outfielder was just that on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.
Harper roped the go-ahead homer as Philadelphia finished off a tidy two-game sweep of Red Sox with a 5-2 win.
Here are five takes from an evening where thunderstorms mercifully stayed away:
1. Bryce is right
Following four shaky-but-successful innings, the Phillies broke through against Rick Porcello in the fifth. After cutting Boston’s lead to 2-1, Porcello hung a breaking ball to Harper, and he did exactly what MVPs are supposed to do with offerings like that.
Harper smacked the slider over the Green Monster for a two-run homer, giving the Phillies a lead they would never relinquish. In his next plate appearance, a handful of fans chanted “overrated,” but few joined, knowing it to be untrue.
If Gabe Kapler’s team winds up in the NL Wild Card Game, Harper will be a major reason why.
2. Out of control, Rick
Though it didn’t hurt him for awhile, Porcello struggled with the strike zone all evening.
The sinkerballer walked four batters for the third time this season, which speaks to how erratic his 2019 has been: Porcello had only walked four twice in his first four years with the Sox. All told, he gave up three runs in five innings of work.
It’s fair to wonder whether Porcello’s pace is hurting him.
Normally a brisk worker that can get into a rhythm, the veteran has been uncharacteristically deliberate this season. According to FanGraphs.com, this is Porcello’s slowest season in a Red Sox uniform, and he’s taking two more seconds between pitches than he did during his Cy Young ‘16.
3. JBJ goes deep
Jackie Bradley Jr. is heating up again. The streaky center fielder blasted a second-inning home run over the Philadelphia bullpen for his fourth in the last seven games.
This season has been another example of the feast-or-famine results Bradley brings. We’re four months into the season. In two he had an OPS over .840. In two it was under .625.
Though Bradley is striving to be more consistent, those numbers speak for themselves.
4. Cash gets hit
Andrew Cashner’s perfect start as a Red Sox reliever came to an end last night. After three scoreless appearances, he was tagged for a run.
There was nothing cheap about it, as Corey Dickerson laced an RBI-triple into the right field corner to add an insurance run in the seventh.
5. Going, going, gone?
With the loss, the Red Sox fell seven games back in the Wild Card race with just 34 to play.
They’d have to pass both the Rays and the A’s, so it’s not like they need just one team to collapse, and of course, they’ll have to do it without Chris Sale.
Though it was only two games, this Phillies sweep has hurt badly.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
