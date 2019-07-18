Five Red Sox Takes: Chris Sale pitches like an ace again

BOSTON — Eduardo Rodriguez knew it was coming.
One of a dozen Red Sox players that watched Chris Sale’s bullpen session earlier in the week, Rodriguez was confident in what he witnessed.
“You’re going to see a really good start from him,” Rodriguez said ahead of yesterday’s series finale with the Blue Jays.
Sale made sure to deliver on that good faith, delivering his best outing in over a month, as the Red Sox beat Toronto crisply, 5-0. Here are five takes from a chilly afternoon Fenway Park:
1. Sale gets back on track
After three bad starts in a row, Sale looked like an ace again.
He diced through the Blue Jays lineup, allowing two hits in six scoreless innings, while striking out 12. His showed sharpened command of a fastball that lived in the low 90s with 96 mph when he needed it, and Sale had a ton of success with his changeup and slider. He never let a runner reach third base.
Don’t discount the opponent either.
Though the Blue Jays fell to a mediocre 36-61, they’d actually owned Sale this year. The lefty was 0-2 with a 7.89 ERA against Toronto coming into yesterday’s game.
“It’s good to have one against a team like this,” Sale said. “I’ve basically been throwing batting practice to them, so to be able to do it against a team that’s really had my number every time I’ve pitched against them, it’s a step in the right direction.”
2. Devers goes deep — again
Another day, another Rafael Devers highlight.
The 22-year-old third baseman blasted a three-run homer in the fifth, giving Sale some much needed run support.
How much more can you say about the season Devers is having?
“There’s a lot of confidence,” Alex Cora said. “It feels like whenever he’s at the plate, you feel like something great it going to happen.”
3. Sandy brings his bat
After four scoreless innings, an unlikely tandem got the Red Sox on the board. Following a Sam Travis double, Sandy Leon singled the No. 8 hitter home.
Leon is always in the lineup for his catcher’s mitt — Sale’s ERA is 3.12 with him vs. 6.68 throwing to Christian Vazquez — so anytime the Sox get offense it’s icing on the cake.
4. Walden, Darwinzon deliver
With no Brandon Workman available after a 45-pitch save on Wednesday night, the Red Sox bullpen had three innings to protect the 4-0 lead they were handed in the seventh.
Marcus Walden ate two of those innings himself, navigating a clean seventh and throwing a 1-2-3 eighth. Tasked with the ninth, Darwinzon Hernandez’s stuff was downright filthy. The top prospect struck out two of the three Blue Jays he faced with an overpowering fastball.
5. Help on the way
Meanwhile in Pawtucket, Nathan Eovaldi threw a scoreless inning of relief, striking out two Triple-A batters.
Likely his lone rehab assignment, Eovaldi will fly to Baltimore to the team and could be added to Boston’s bullpen later this weekend.
“I felt really good,” Eovaldi said. “I’ve gone through all the tests I possibly can. I feel like I’m ready to go.”
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
