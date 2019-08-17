Five Red Sox Takes: Eduardo Rodriguez has owned the Orioles

BOSTON — The Baltimore Orioles were built to lose. Eduardo Rodriguez has been happy to help his former team with that.
The young lefty dominated the tanking O's for the third time this season, pitching scoreless ball into the eighth inning, and the Red Sox won their fourth straight, 4-0.
Here are five takes from a fine evening at Fenway Park:
1. E-Rod owns the O's
Rodriguez has flat-out dominated a bad Baltimore lineup this season.
Picking up his third win in three starts, the lefty has allowed three earned runs in 21 innings against the Orioles. Last night was exceptionally dominant, as Baltimore mustered just four hits in 7 1/3 innings, and only one for extra bases.
Yes, it's only the Orioles, but the Red Sox need to pad the win column with teams like them. The Yankees' 17-2 record against Baltimore is a big reason why their divisional lead is so laughably lopsided.
2. Brock hits one for Pop
Brock Holt's junior college coach, Derwood “Pop” Penney, passed away recently, and Holt was so close with him that he left the Sox in Cleveland to attend the funeral.
In his first game back, Holt got the Red Sox on the board with a homer rocketed into the bullpen. As he rounded second base, he tapped his chest and looked to the sky.
"I haven’t been to Navarro (College), it’s been 11 years since I’ve been to school there and he would still text me after pretty much every game, watching every game, gave me advice, rooting for me," Holt said. "He told me to relax and have fun if I was struggling, so it’s going to be hard not getting those texts. I’m going to miss him, but he was a good man.
"He was the best man that I’ve ever met."
3. Devers goes deep
Rafael Devers started last night's game 0 for 3 with a couple strikeouts, so you could basically feel the home run coming.
The third baseman lofted a two-run shot over the Green Monster in his fourth at-bat — his 26th of the season — to give the Red Sox some insurance runs in the seventh. Devers is basically allergic to bad games right now.
4. Cora stays aggressive
With a 4-0 lead in the late innings, Alex Cora still wasn't going to mess around.
He went to Matt Barnes, his best strikeout pitcher, with traffic in the eighth inning, and despite the non-save situation, Brandon Workman was called in to lock down the ninth.
Earlier in the season Cora might have tried to steal a night off for his two best relievers, but with must-win games in mid-August, he isn't taking any chances.
5. Fenway crowd still brings it
Boston's playoff hopes may be fading fast, but don't tell the Fenway Faithful that.
Though the Sox are 6.5 games back of two teams in the Wild Card, 17 games behind the Yankees in the AL East, and may have lost Chris Sale for the season, that didn't stop the fans from being juiced.
Outside of series with the Yankees and Dodgers, last night's crowd was one of the loudest of the season. They deserve a tip of the cap for still bringing it.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
