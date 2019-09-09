Five Red Sox Takes: New day, same story with Rick Porcello

BOSTON — If you skipped last night’s Red Sox game to watch the Patriots, don’t fret. It was basically a repeat from throughout the summer.
A starting pitcher underwhelmed, and though the offense fought back, they couldn’t dig all the way out. Ultimately, the Sox fell to the Yankees, 10-5, and now sit 17 1/2 games back in the AL East.
Here are five takes from a brisk evening at Fenway Park:
1. Rick’s free fall continues
If the Red Sox had any semblance of starting pitching depth, Rick Porcello would probably already be pulled from the rotation.
He struggled again on Sunday Night Baseball, allowing six earned runs in four innings. Porcello’s ERA rose to 5.83, easily tops among qualified starters in the majors. The next closest is Seattle’s Yusei Kikuchi at 5.24.
It’s been a season-long struggle for him. Last night marked the 12th time Porcello allowed at least five runs. With his contract expiring in three weeks, this is far from the walk year he envisioned.
2. Braiser struggles
Tasked with getting things back on track in the fifth, Ryan Brasier’s regression continued.
Last year’s Cinderella story, Brasier gave up a home run to Aaron Judge, and Edwin Encarnacion rocketed an RBI single off him.
It’s been a terrible run of late. In his last three appearances, Brasier has allowed 10 runs and recorded four outs.
3. Devers’ defense hurts
Rafael Devers has taken a huge step forward at third base this season, but last night was a burn-the-tape evening.
The 22-year-old was charged with three errors, including two on one play in the ninth inning, in which Devers bobbled the ball in the field and then airmailed a throw into the Red Sox dugout.
4. JBJ goes yard
Jackie Bradley Jr. got the Red Sox on the board with a two-run shot in the third, slapped opposite field into the Monster Seats, No. 18 on the season.
It’s somewhat remarkable that Bradley is likely to hit the 20 home run benchmark given his frigid start. Ever streaky, he didn’t go deep for the first time until May 20.
5. Holt keeps hitting
Another player that’ll be seeking a new contract soon, Brock Holt is having a far better year than Porcello.
With a 2-for-4 evening, Holt’s batting average sits at .316 and his on-base percentage is nearing .400. If the Red Sox don’t want to pay him, the jack-of-all positions will certainly garner plenty of interest on the free agent market this winter.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.