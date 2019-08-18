Five Red Sox Takes: Rafael Devers is on a ridiculous tear

BOSTON — The run Rafael Devers is on has gotten ridiculous at this point.
“I’m running out of stuff to say about him now,” Mitch Moreland said. “It just seems like a bad day for him is 2 for 4 with a double right now. He’s been incredible.”
Devers delivered more than that in Sunday’s 13-7 win over the Orioles. He sparked the offense with two doubles and a homer as the Sox won their fifth game in a row.
Here are five takes from a beautiful afternoon at Fenway Park:
1. Raffy on ridiculous run
With a 4-for-5 showing and four RBIs, Devers became the first player in the majors to eclipse the 100-RBI mark on the season. He finished the afternoon with 101, and is the first Red Sox player since Ted Williams to have 100 runs scored and 100 RBI before turning 23.
“He’s a joy to watch,” Alex Cora said.
It feels like Devers has been hitting everything for months now, but he’s been exceptionally hot during an eight-game hitting streak, batting .541 with 12 extra-base hits and an eye-popping 1.656 OPS.
“I’ve never seen a tear like this,” Moreland said. “Early in the year, he was asking me what we were going to do against pitchers, me and him being left-handed hitters, and here lately I’m like, ‘Look, you tell me what I need to do.’”
2. Eovaldi implodes
Things got off to an ugly start for the Sox, as Nathan Eovaldi’s reintroduction to the rotation didn’t go as planned.
The flamethrower allowed five runs in two innings, thanks in large part to three walks. Boston fell behind 6-0 before rallying back with 13 straight runs.
“I felt a little off mechanically,” Eovaldi said. “I felt like I was rushing to the plate a little bit. So hopefully I’ll be able to fix that the next time around. But I’ve gotta be able to make the adjustments while I’m out there.”
3. Cash looks sharp again
After an underwhelming stint as a starter, Andrew Cashner has looked at home in the Red Sox bullpen.
He delivered another crisp inning of relief in yesterday’s win, and though the Sox are short on starters, Cora will consider keeping Cashner in the ‘pen.
“The stuff plays a little better,” Cora said. “Velocity, you saw it. He defends his position. He’s able to spin the ball for strikes and he’s able to expand with the fastball. Seems like he’s in a good place right now.”
4. Moreland delivers in a pinch
Moreland had a three-hit afternoon, which is especially impressive given the fact that he started the game on the bench.
Summoned in the sixth inning, Moreland hit a blooper that went for an RBI single, then followed it with two more better-struck singles.
“I think with that first one falling it got me going a little bit,” he chuckled.
5. Brasier is back
After a month ironing out some kinks in Triple A, Ryan Brasier returned to the big league mound.
Early results were pretty good. He delivered a scoreless inning of relief, striking out a pair. If they can get him close to last year’s form, Brasier would be a huge boost for the bullpen.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
