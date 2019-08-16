Five Red Sox Takes: Rick Porcello finally gets right

BOSTON — In the midst of the most trying season of his career, things finally clicked for Rick Porcello, at least for a night.
The 2016 Cy Young winner had a throwback performance against the Orioles, allowing four hits in six one-run innings as the Red Sox cruised to a 9-1 win. The victory cut their Wild Card deficit to 6.5 games with 38 to play.
Here are five takes from an autumnal evening at Fenway Park:
1. Rick gets right
The Red Sox have insisted Porcello has been a click away for about two weeks now, and the veteran finally delivered on that.
Working with an excellent tempo, Porcello diced through the Orioles lineup. Half of his innings were 1-2-3, and he was able to stay off the ropes all night.
“It’s been four or five starts where I’ve felt like myself and I felt pretty good throwing the ball,” Porcello said. “The results aren’t always great and that’s the part you need to have. As far as what we’ve been working on and what I’m capable of doing, it’s been coming around nicely and it’s unfortunate it’s happened this late in the season, but I feel good. Just keep moving forward.”
2. Mancini the turning point
The at-bat of the game came in the top of the fifth inning. With two on and two out, Trey Mancini — the greatest threat in the Orioles lineup — stepped to the dish. The Sox had scored two runs to take a 3-1 lead a half-inning prior.
Shutdown innings have been the Sox starters’ biggest bugaboo this season, and multi-run innings have been Porcello’s kryptonite.
After falling behind Mancini 3-1, Porcello ensured neither would take place. The veteran hit a spot with his curveball and elicited a lazy flyball to escape the inning. Clearly pleased with Christian Vazquez’s pitch call, he pointed to him as the two walked off the diamond.
“I think at the end, it’s just execution and he made some big pitches,” Alex Cora said. “To Mancini, the fly ball... Just got it done. Sometimes we get caught up in hard-hit balls and exit velocity and all that. You know what? You’ve just got to get outs. And he did an outstanding job giving us six, and we took it from there.”
3. Benny brings some thump
Even since ditching a leg kick last month, Andrew Benintendi has been on a tear.
The outfielder was a home run shy of the cycle last night, going 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs, and since July 22 he’s hitting .394 with a 1.131 OPS.
“It’s going a lot better right now,” Benintendi said. “Something you learn and it’s definitely makes me feel more comfortable eliminating that leg kick, so just trying to keep it simple.”
4. Owings delivers the dagger
Who?
You’re forgiven if you’re not up to speed with the Chris Owings story. The infielder was DFA’d by the Royals in May, signed a minor league deal with the Sox in June, and promoted to the majors last weekend.
Though he started 0 for 5 with the Red Sox, Cora still had the confidence to pinch hit him for Marco Hernandez with the bases loaded in the sixth inning.
Owings responded with a two-run double that put the Sox up 5-1, a commanding lead against the Orioles offense.
5. Rick hits 2,000 IP
One of the most durable pitchers in baseball, Porcello hit the 2,000 inning mark in last night’s win. Still just 30 years old, he took a moment to appreciate the accomplishment.
“Definitely very proud of that,” Porcello said. “It’s been a tough year but this is kind of a night where I can look back and say I got 6,000 outs in the big leagues, and not many people can say they did that.”
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
