Five Red Sox Takes: Rick Porcello still looks lost

BOSTON — Rick Porcello was hit hard and so were the TV monitors in the Red Sox dugout.
After giving up a first-inning homer, Porcello summed up a frustrating Wednesday at Fenway Park by smashing two televisions on his way down the tunnel and into the clubhouse. Following a trade deadline that saw no deals, the Red Sox fell to the Rays again, 8-5.
Here are five takes from a quiet evening Fenway Park:
1. Rick ain’t right
Tagged for 36 earned runs in his last 34 2/3 innings, Porcello has been lost for over a month and last night was no exception.
A solo shot in the first gave the Rays an early lead, and a four-run second put the Sox in a 5-0 hole they’d never dig their way out of. Porcello wound up pitching into the sixth inning, but allowed six earned and three homers.
There haven’t been many games the Sox felt completely out of, but last night was one of the few because Porcello never gave them a chance. His ERA is up to 5.74 on the season.
2. Hembree gets roughed up
With no deadline deal for a reliever, Heath Hembree is one name the Red Sox keep mentioning as a viable late-inning option.
He hasn’t been the same since coming off the Injured List, Hembree’s velocity is down, and that trend continued against the Rays.
With his fastball averaging just 92.8 mph — it was 95 and 96 the past two seasons — Tampa Bay tagged Hembree for two runs in the seventh, and Kevin Kiermaier’s RBI triple was smoked.
3. More RBIs for Devers
On a night that a lot of Red Sox hitters looked groggy, Rafael Devers still delivered.
The 22-year-old third baseman hit a sac fly to get Boston on the board in the third, and singled another run home in the seventh.
Devers is up to 84 RBIs on the season. He’s only struck out 72 times.
4. J.D. goes deep
Though July was J.D. Martinez’s least productive month of the season, he ended it on a high note in the batter’s box.
Martinez went 3 for 4 with a two-strike homer and an RBI-single. The home run swing was particularly impressive, as the designated hitter got a changeup that was falling out of the strike zone but stayed on the pitch and laced it into the right field stands.
5. How do players respond?
It’s fair to wonder whether Wednesday’s downer of a day is an aberration or if it’ll linger in the Red Sox clubhouse.
By not dealing for any reinforcements at the deadline, Dave Dombrowski’s message can be read one of two ways: They’ve got everything they need. Or they’re not worth investing in.
It’ll be curious to see how these next few days (and weeks) play out.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
