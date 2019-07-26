Five Red Sox Takes: Welcome to The Mookie Betts Show

BOSTON — The reigning AL MVP ensured Boston's bludgeoning of New York would continue at Fenway Park.
Mookie Betts drilled three home runs, racked up five RBIs, and helped the Red Sox thump their way to a 10-5 victory over the AL East leading Yanks last night. It was the second straight offensive explosion, as the Red Sox ripped off a 19-3 win in the series opener.
Here are five takes from another big night for Boston's bats:
1. Mook makes it happen
James Paxton made three mistakes to Betts. All three were fastballs or cut-fastballs in Betts' sweet spot, up-and-in.
All three went over the Green Monster.
Betts became the sixth player in MLB history with at least five three-home run games, joining Johnny Mize and Sammy Sosa (six), as well as Alex Rodriguez, Mark McGwire, Joe Carter, Dave Kingman.
Friendly reminder: Betts is 26 years old. Also, he added an RBI double in his fourth at-bat. Some letdown, huh?
2. Cash is on the money
As a player that'd never pitched in a playoff game before, it was fair to wonder how Andrew Cashner would respond to his first appearance in baseball's most raucous rivalry.
The Texan thrived in it.
Against a vaunted Yankees lineup, Cashner didn't allow a baserunner past second until the sixth inning, when the Red Sox had built a 7-0 lead and his job was simply to throw strikes. While the game was in question, Cashner was in total control.
All told, he delivered the Red Sox rotation's fifth straight quality start, and left the field to a well-deserved standing ovation.
3. Devers flies under the radar
While Betts was stealing the show, Devers had another excellent night batting behind him.
The third baseman went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, and made a nifty backhanded play at third base. On any other night he might been the story, but Betts exploded — and Devers has been doing this so frequently it's becoming his norm .
4. J.D. launches one
In Thursday night's bloodbath, J.D. Martinez was the only player in the Red Sox lineup without an RBI.
The cleanup hitter made sure that wouldn't be the case again on Friday.
In Martinez's first at-bat, he launched a rainmaker of a home run over the Monster, bringing two runners home. He's been a Yankee killer this season. With 2-for-4 showing, Martinez improved his average to .410 against the rivals.
5. 'pen brings Workman into action
With a 10-3 lead entering the ninth inning, Alex Cora was still forced to burn his best reliever.
Heath Hembree allowed all three batters he faced to reach, and with Aaron Judge in the batter's box, Cora wasn't going to take any chances.
That's inexcusable.
The rest of the bullpen should be able to protect a seven-run lead without bringing Workman into the game. Remember this one if he pitches in a close game today and is unavailable for Sunday's series finale.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
