Five Takes: David Price, Red Sox middle relievers struggle again

BOSTON — As Dave Dombrowski peered down from his suite behind home plate, a familiar script played out once more.
When the Red Sox lose, it's often the same way.
A starting pitcher didn't go deep enough, the offense handed the bullpen a lead, middle relievers couldn't hold it, and the Sox fell to the Rays, 6-5.
Rinse, wash, repeat.
Here are five takes from a muggy night at Fenway Park:
1. It starts with Price
This Red Sox team was built to be carried by its starters. They simply haven't been.
Chased in the fifth inning, last night marked the ninth time this season David Price has gone five or fewer. In 20 starts, he's given the Red Sox seven innings once. They need more from the $217 million man.
The Rays tagged him for four earned runs and Marcus Walden stranded one of two inherited runners in scoring position. In his last three starts, Price has allowed 13 earned in 14 1/3 innings.
2. Middle relief blows it
With Walden laboring in his second inning of work, he walked Travis d'Arnaud to put the tying on first in a 5-4 game, and Alex Cora needed to get one more out in the sixth.
First he called for Josh Taylor, who gave up a single to his lone batter in a left-on-left matchup. Then Cora went with Colten Brewer against right-handed Avisail Garcia, and the reliever served up the go-ahead hit, a double that scored two.
With three men for the job, none of them got it done.
3. Darwinzon on the rise
Darwinzon Hernandez is one reliever that continued to impress.
Hernandez threw a 1-2-3 seventh last night, not just striking two batters out, but blowing them away.
Blessed with electric stuff, five of his six relief appearances have been scoreless. The only time runners have crossed the plate against him was when Jackie Bradley Jr. hummed a ball into the Red Sox dugout on Sunday night.
Hernandez looks ready to move into a higher-leverage role.
4. Benny goes yard
Rays starter Charlie Morton did not want to give the ball to his manager with two outs in the fifth, but ultimately Kevin Cash got his way, and summoned Adam Kolarek from the bullpen.
Andrew Benintendi took the first pitch he threw out of the ballpark.
It wasn't all that surprising given how hot Benintendi's bat has been the last week, but still certainly stung the Rays. The left fielder has eight extra-base hits (four homers, four doubles) in his last eight games.
5. It's on Dave now
With the trade deadline looming later this afternoon, it's on Dombrowski to deal for the bullpen help this team has needed all season long.
Hernandez's addition certainly doesn't hurt, but they need at least one more legit high-leverage arm. That hasn't changed.
At this point, what more can be said?
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
