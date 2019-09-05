Five Takes: Eduardo Rodriguez is on best run of his career

BOSTON — Eduardo Rodriguez remains the lone Red Sox starter pitching to his potential this season.
The lefty was brilliant again in last night’s 6-2 win over the Twins, tossing seven shutout innings against the most home-run happy offense in baseball. Mookie Betts provided all the offense Rodriguez would need, driving in five of Boston’s six runs.
Here are five takes from a rain-delayed evening at Fenway Park:
1. E-Rod excelling
It’s not an exaggeration to say Rodriguez is capping a career year with its best run.
Last night marked the third time in the last four starts Rodriguez had given the Sox seven shutout innings — the outlier was a win at altitude in Colorado — and opponents simply aren’t hitting him.
In all three gems, Rodriguez held opponents to five hits or fewer. The changeup was his bread-and-butter pitch that kept Minnesota off balance all night. Rodriguez struck out eight Twins, and got 12 whiffs with the change.
2. He’s dominated at home, too
When Rodriguez pitches at Fenway Park, the Red Sox are 12-1. When anybody else starts at home they’re 23-32.
The jarring statistic is a testament to how good Rodriguez has been, as well as an indictment on the rest of the staff.
Either way, the Sox have long talked about how high Rodriguez’s ceiling is. At 27 years old, he’s starting to reach it. He improved to 17-5 with last night’s victory, and will have a real shot at becoming a 20-game winner.
3. Mookie mashes
Alex Cora often urges Betts to swing at the first pitch more often.
Coming into last night, the reigning AL MVP was the second most passive hitter in all of baseball. Betts had swung at the first pitch just 14.1 percent of the time, 142nd of 143 qualified hitters.
That changed against Twins All-Star Jose Berrios.
Betts swung at the first pitch in each of his first two at-bats, and both went over the Monster for home runs. All told, the right fielder delivered a 4-for-5 showing with five RBIs. Damage done.
4. Historic company
Homering in back-to-back at-bats is uncommon. Doing it on back-to-back pitches is even more uncommon. And accomplishing the feat as a leadoff hitter makes it a once-in-a-decade feat.
The last leadoff man to do it was another former MVP, Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins, on August 25, 2009.
5. Sight for sore eyes
Red Sox relievers might as well have taken a clown car out to the bullpen last night.
With foolish September roster expansions in effect, Cora had 21 active pitchers, and at least 15 went out to the ‘pen. There weren’t enough seats on the bench beneath the underhang, so satellite chairs were set up out there, too.
Rodriguez’s deep outing ensured most of the got the evening off anyway.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.