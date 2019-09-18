Five Takes: Red Sox and Giants execute perfect argument against roster expansion

BOSTON — If you're wondering why expanded September rosters are going the way of the dodo, look no further than Tuesday night's marathon — errr, Wednesday morning's marathon at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox and Giants tied an MLB record with 24 pitchers used, and Alex Cora's club fell, 7-6, in a 15-inning loss that lasted 5:54. Yes, five hours and fifty four minutes.
Here are five takes from a game that most didn't stay up for:
1. Just a terrible product
The only thing that outnumbered pitchers was yawns.
Bruce Bochy made three pitching changes with a 6-5 lead in the 13th and it completely backfired, as his fourth pitcher of the inning walked Juan Centeno (yes, that Juan Centeno) to plate the tying run.
By the time the game wrapped at 1:07 AM, the stands were as packed as your local Blockbuster video store. A meaningless game between two going-nowhere teams has no business being that dragged out.
2. Yaz goes yard
Back in the early innings — before the rise of the September call-ups — there was some excitement.
For the first time in 36 years, a Yastrzemski broke into a home run trot at Fenway Park.
Andover's Mike Yastrzemski — grandson to Hall of Famer Carl — hit a bomb to dead center in his hometown debut. The fourth-inning homer off Nathan Eovaldi went in the books as No. 20 of Yastrzemski's impressive rookie season.
Only 236 more Fenway homers to catch his grandpa.
3. Nothing doing with Nate
On the other side of that home run ball, Eovaldi had another underwhelming evening.
Finally stretched all the way out, the flamethrower only gave the Red Sox four innings. Poor performance was the culprit this time, as he was tagged for five earned runs on seven hits and he walked three.
The Giants had plenty of traffic in every inning, and though Eovaldi's stuff is nasty, it's fair to wonder what kind of starter he will be.
4. Awful evening for Benintendi
Leading off in place of the injured Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi's evening couldn't have gone much worse.
The left fielder went 0 for 7, leaving six men on base, and made a crucial misplay in left field that allowed the Giants to take their 13th inning lead. It was a burn-the-tape evening in a forgettable season for Benintendi.
5. Scary moment for Sam
Sam Travis had sixth-inning play that'd be a first ballot lock in the Awful Luck Hall of Fame.
The first baseman hit a triple into the right field corner, his helmet fell off as he rounded second, and the relay throw hit him squarely in the back of the head as he slid into third.
Travis went face down on the bag for a few seconds, it looked like he might have been knocked out cold, but ultimately was able to walk off under his own power.
Travis was in the game because J.D. Martinez left with groin tightness.
Martinez joins Betts, Chris Sale, and David Price on a list of ailing players that is increasingly star studded.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
