Five Takes: Red Sox are starting to make things awfully interesting in AL East

BOSTON — There aren’t any earthquake sirens yet, but the tectonic plates beneath the AL East are beginning to rumble.
The Red Sox knocked the Yankees off emphatically for a third straight day at Fenway Park, 9-5, and have outscored them 38-13 since the series began.
New York still holds an eight-game lead over Boston, but with the Rays falling into third place, the divisional landscape is beginning to shift, and the Sox head to Yankee Stadium again next weekend.
If Chris Sale completes the four-game sweep tomorrow night, the pressure will begin really shifting to Aaron Boone’s club.
Here are five takes from a pleasant afternoon at Fenway Park.
1. Bats keep bashing
Somewhat comically, Mookie Betts was the lone Red Sox starter without a hit after his three-homer showing on Friday night.
Everyone else in the lineup either scored a run or drove one in. There was no one big inning, but the Sox scored in five of eight.
“It’s fun man, it’s contagious,” Xander Bogaerts said. “Everyone seems to be chipping in. Doesn’t matter if it’s the first at-bat, last at-bat, early in the game, late in the game. Pitching has helped us and just getting hot at the right time.”
2. Benny breaks out
Andrew Benintendi hit a Pesky Pole homer that is only gone in one ballpark in America, but there was nothing cheap about his other two extra-base hits.
The left fielder smoked a couple doubles, too, and has been heating up for the better part of a week now. He finished 3 for 4 with three runs scored in yesterday’s win.
“The tape tells you a lot,” Alex Cora said. “He’s not chasing pitches out of the zone. He’s running the ball all over the place and there’s balance... He’s been able to go the other way, stay on pitches. He’s in a great place right now. “
3. E-Rod does enough
Eduardo Rodriguez (13-4) wasn’t his sharpest, but came an out away from extending the rotation’s quality start streak to six games.
Tagged for three runs over 5 2/3 innings, he looked a bit more like the Rodriguez of old, but still did enough to earn the win. After leaning on him heavily over the past month, the Sox will certainly take that effort.
4. Barnes is back
Matt Barnes’ early season dominance has returned.
Summoned to lend Rodriguez a hand in the sixth inning, he struck out Kyle Higashioka to end a two-on, two-out threat.
Barnes came back out for the seventh and struck three of the four Yankees he faced out, continuing a nasty July. Having now faced 26 batters this month, Barnes has fanned 14, allowed three hits, and hasn’t been tagged for a run.
“He got some swings and misses,” Cora said. “He’s a big part of what we’re trying to accomplish. Now that obviously Nate (Eovaldi) is in the equation and we know how (Brandon Workman) is throwing the ball and Darwinzon (Hernandez) and (Josh Taylor), we can kind of unleash him whenever we feel like it.”
5. Nate struggles again
Tasked with the eighth inning in a 9-3 game, Eovaldi struggled. He gave up three hits and allowed two runs to score, forcing Cora to summon Workman again in the ninth.
It was his second sloppy relief effort in three appearances in the bullpen, and Boston will likely now be without Workman for tonight’s series finale.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.