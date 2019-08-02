Five Takes: Red Sox continue to free fall with fifth straight loss

NEW YORK — The Red Sox are following their best week of the season with their worst.
They’ve has dropped a season-high five straight games — their longest losing streak since 2015 — and fell to the Yankees last night, 4-2.
Trailing New York by 11.5 games, the Sox can kiss any chance of winning a fourth straight AL East title goodbye, and they’ve fallen four back the Wild Card race, too.
Here are five takes from a remarkably quick evening at Yankee Stadium:
1. Bats go cold for once
After a two-run first inning the Red Sox couldn’t get anything going against New York pitching.
James Paxton pitched like the Yankees hoped he would when they dealt for him last offseason, allowing two hits over six innings of work, and the big-money relievers did their jobs.
The three-headed monster at the top of the Boston batting order — Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers, and Xander Bogaerts — went a combined 0 for 11, and as a team the Sox wound up with just three hits.
2. E-Rod gives them a chance
Eduardo Rodriguez’s evening couldn’t have started any uglier. He gave up a first-inning grand slam to Gleyber Torres, but the lefty settled in after that.
In his 5 2/3 scoreless innings that followed the first, Rodriguez worked around a season-high six walks to keep his team in striking distance. Getting deep in the ballgame was also particularly meaningful ahead of today’s double-header, and Rodriguez steered out of his skid to get into the seventh inning.
Would Rodriguez have been able to rebound like that last season?
“To be honest with you, no,” Cora said. “I think he’s in a great spot. Probably last year he would have put his head down, and it was going to be a short one. Now, he just kept working, kept making pitches, made adjustments, and he gave us what he did.
“His stuff was really good. His command for the first three hitters was off. And it’s too bad, because he actually pitched a pretty good game.”
Remarkably, Rodriguez now leads the team with 135 1/3 innings
3. J.D. goes deep
J.D. Martinez’s season of Yankee killing continued, as he was the only Red Sox hitter to do any damage against Paxton.
In the first inning, Martinez caught a cutter on the inside corner and laced it into the left-field stands, a rare pulled home run that gave the Red Sox an early 2-0 lead. It was Martinez’s sixth of the year against New York, most any Sox player has homered against them since David Ortiz also had six in 2016.
4. Devers flashes the leather
One of the most unexpected stories of the season has been Rafael Devers’ glove.
A defensive wild card in his first two seasons, the 22-year-old third baseman has turned the corner in a big way. Devers made a terrific backhanded play in the sixth inning, ranging down the line to his right and then firing a rocket off from the outfield grass to steal a hit from Gio Urshela, and has been remarkably steady since the start of May.
5. AC is OK with this one
Though the losses are starting to pile up, Cora was all right with last night’s.
“Honestly, I’m not frustrated today,” he said. “I was more frustrated with the way we played against Tampa. There’s games that, hey, you’re going to get beat like that. The guy on the mound is going to do a good job. I think our guy was outstanding. It was just a good baseball game. It happens.”
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
