Five Takes: 2019 Red Sox couldn't capitalize on their breaks

BOSTON — Game 161 was another one to forget for the Red Sox.
Jhoulys Chacin was hit hard, the offense couldn’t come through with timely hits, and the Red Sox fell to the last place Baltimore Orioles, 9-4. Here are five takes from a summery September afternoon at Fenway Park:
1. Not making their breaks
In 2018, it felt like everything went right for the Red Sox. They had 108 wins to show for it.
Though they’re sitting at 83-78 this season, it doesn’t feel like everything has gone wrong for this team. The ‘19 Sox have caught some breaks. They just haven’t capitalized on them.
A perfect example came in the bottom of the seventh inning yesterday. Sam Travis hit into what should have been an inning-ending double play, but nobody covered second base for the Orioles and everybody was safe. With the bases loaded and two free outs, Brock Holt followed by grounding into an inning-ending double play and slamming his helmet on the infield dirt.
2. Bogey keeps busting his tail
The shortstop went 3 for 4 with a home run and a walk, but it was an infield hit that resonated most with his manager.
“That last groundball, he was flying to first base,” Alex Cora said. “That’s who he is. That’s a kid that everybody has come to love here. He got here in ‘13, and he did some outstanding things in the playoffs, and now he’s not the tall, lanky kid from ‘13. Now he’s a strong man, and he’s a force at this level. He’s taking pride of a lot of things.”
3. Best they got?
That Jhoulys Chacin is still making starts for the Red Sox speaks to how little starting pitching depth they cultivated.
The DFA’d Brewer was hit hard again, allowing three home runs before getting a third inning hook.
4. Cashner gets crushed, too
In likely his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform, Andrew Cashner couldn’t get anything going. The July acquisition allowed four runs and recorded two outs before being lifted for Colten Brewer in the sixth.
5. Players aware of payroll reduction
It didn’t take long for Red Sox players to catch wind of John Henry’s comments about cutting payroll. Asked if he had confidence it would work, Bogaerts is taking a wait-and-see aprroach.
“Obviously I have confidence in all the guys that are here,” Bogaerts said. “I can give you a better answer... whenever I get to spring training because I don’t know how the team will be. Obviously there’s a lot of rumors of a lot of stuff and I’m not in charge of any of those. Those aren’t my decisions.
