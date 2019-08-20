Five Takes: Red Sox offense gets Aaron Nola'd

BOSTON — At just 25 years old, Aaron Nola was a Cy Young finalist last season.
It's easy to see why.
This Phillies ace was nasty on Tuesday night, silencing Boston's bats en route to a 3-2 victory. It snapped a five game winning streak for the Red Sox, and with the Rays losing, cost them a chance to gain more ground in the AL Wild Card chase.
Here are five takes from a pleasant evening at Fenway Park:
1. Sox get Nola'd
It hasn't happened often this season, but the Red Sox were simply overmatched by an opposing starter.
The offense came into the game averaging 5.80 runs per game, third in the majors, but only mustered four hits off Nola in his seven innings of work. The top five hitters in the Red Sox batting order — Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts,J.D. Martinez, and Andrew Benintendi — went a combined 1 for 14 against Nola.
The young right-hander has been exceptionally good lately, and in an age where most pitchers are treated with kid gloves, Gabe Kapler has vowed to start him every fifth day (regardless of off days) for the duration of the Phillies season.
2. JBJ goes deep
The one Sox hitter to do any damage against the starter was Jackie Bradley Jr., and everybody in the park knew the ball was gone at the crack of the bat.
Nola tried to sneak a first pitch fastball by him in the third inning, but Bradley was ready. He croaked the offering into the Phillies bullpen for a two-run homer, his third in the last six games, and it went in the books as Nola's lone blemish.
3. Johnson takes the loss
Given the start in place of an injured Chris Sale, Brian Johnson didn't do a great impression of the fellow lefty.
Tagged for three runs in the first inning, he spotted Nola a 3-0 lead before the Phillie stepped foot on the mound. Johnson was given the hook after 3 2/3, and has yet to go four innings since being activated off the injured list four starts ago.
4. Bullpen looks sharp
Despite the early deficit, the lesser known names in the bullpen kept the Sox in striking distance all evening long.
Marcus Walden bailed Johnson out of the fourth inning jam and added another scoreless inning. Josh Taylor and Ryan Brasier threw 1-2-3 frames, and then Darwinzon Hernandez locked down the eighth. Matt Barnes escaped a dicey ninth, and all told, Red Sox relievers combined for 5 1/3 shutout innings.
In defeat, it was one of the bullpen's best performances of the season.
5. Loss of Sale stings
The first turn through the Red Sox rotation without Sale, they certainly missed him.
Instead of what could have been an epic pitchers' duel, Johnson didn't go deep enough in the ballgame, and the relievers will be taxed moving forward because of it.
Prior to the game Alex Cora acknowledged that this is far from ideal situation, but still won't throw in the towel.
"It’s going to affect us every five days," Cora said. "We know that. Losing a talent like him is tough. But we’ve got to move forward. That’s the way we see it. He would hate us to say, ‘Oh, we’re done because he’s not pitching.’ That’s not the case with us."
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
