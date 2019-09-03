Five Takes: Red Sox simply haven't been good enough at Fenway Park

BOSTON — Asked about his team's mediocrity at home this season, Alex Cora tried to boil it down to one thing in particular.
"Keeping the ball in the ballpark has been a problem," Cora said Tuesday afternoon. "I'm not saying 100%, but most likely that's the reason. We haven't been able to keep the ball in the ballpark."
That's exactly what felled the Red Sox again, as the two home runs Rick Porcello allowed proved to be the difference in a 6-5 loss to the Twins.
Here are five takes from the first September evening at Fenway Park:
1. No home cooking
The Red Sox are the only winning team in baseball with a losing record in home games. With last night's defeat, they dropped to 34-35 as hosts.
"This (core) group has played at here for what, three years, four years?" Cora asked. "It's the same group, so I don't know about pressure. I really don't know."
There are plenty of reasons the Sox still sit 5.5 games out of a Wild Card spot — hello, starting pitching — but their anemic record at Fenway Park shouldn't be overlooked.
2. Rick gets rocked
September air tried to give Rick Porcello an early mulligan.
Twins outfielder Jake Cave tattooed a pitch in the first inning that would have been three-run homer in August, but with the ball carrying less, it died on the warning track as a harmless fly out.
That exhalation was short-lived though, as in Cave's his next at-bat he smoked an RBI triple off the center field wall.
Porcello's wheels really came off in the fifth, as he gave up homers to Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sano and left to a smattering of boos after allowing six earned runs in four-plus innings.
3. Devers goes deep
Another day, another home run for Rafael Devers.
The 22-year-old third baseman gave the Red Sox life in the fifth inning, pulling a slider around Pesky's Pole for a three-run homer. The pitch was in off the plate, but somehow Devers was still able to slap the ball fair, a testament to how good his hands are already.
4. Nasty inning for Darwinzon
Tasked with the seventh, Darwinzon Hernandez's stuff was absolutely filthy.
The lefty threw his hardest pitch as a big leaguer — a 99.1 mph fastball that froze C.J. Cron — and struck out the side, leaving more than one Twin shaking his head in the process.
Red Sox fans should be very, very excited about this 22-year-old's ceiling, too.
5. Waldy hits a milestone
Every season there seems to be a bullpen arm that comes out of nowhere to turn in a strong season.
It's certainly been late-blooming Marcus Walden in 2019.
After an odyssey to the majors, Walden finally put a full big league season together at 30 years old. The journeyman made his 60th appearance of the year for the Sox, tossing a scoreless sixth inning, something he's done quite often.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
