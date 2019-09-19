Five Takes: Usual suspects carry Red Sox to win at Fenway Park

BOSTON — Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts provided the offense, Eduardo Rodriguez was excellent, and the Red Sox knocked off the Giants, 5-4, in yesterday’s series finale.
When they’ve won at Fenway Park this season, it’s often using this formula.
The two infielders have been far and away Boston’s most consistent hitters, and when Rodriguez starts at home, the Sox are 13-3. When anyone else does? They’re 24-38.
Here are five takes from a beautiful fall afternoon at the ballpark:
1. Devers wins battle
Tasked with a tough left-on-left matchup against Madison Bumgarner, Devers still got the better of the Giants ace.
He went 2 for 2 with a pair of RBI singles in his first at-bats against the legendary lefty, and the second was particularly impressive, as Devers stayed on a two-strike cutter and pulled it into right field.
He’s the first player under 23 years old to post a 110 RBI season since Miguel Cabrera did it back in 2005.
2. Bogey wins, too
Like his partner-in-slugging, Bogaerts hit RBI singles in his first two at-bats against Bumgarner, driving three runners home. They weren’t rockets, but they found outfield grass.
“I was fortunate to put the barrel on the ball — or just the bat on the ball,” Bogaerts corrected. “I didn’t pick it up too well. He’s a great pitcher.”
3. E-Rod dominates
Rodriguez threw six innings of two-hit, one run ball. The de facto ace of the ‘19 Sox, his teammates have come to expect it at this point.
“He’s had a hell of a season,” Brandon Workman said. “He’s been kind of a model of consistency. He’s taking the ball every fifth day. He’s gone out there, pitched deep into ballgames. He’s close to 20 wins. He’s close to 200 innings. So those would be two great benchmarks for him to be able to reach.”
4. Workman’s great escape
Given a 5-1 lead, the Red Sox bullpen let things get awfully hairy.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, Workman had Evan Longoria at the plate with two outs, the bases loaded, and the tying run at third.
He’d already walked one home, but with a 3-2 count, Workman opted for the curveball in the do-or-die moment. He got Longoria to swing and miss at a pitch that would have been ball four.
Why did he and Christian Vazquez go breaking ball?
“Vazqy put down a two,” Workman replied. “It’s probably my best pitch. In the biggest spot we’re going to probably stick with the best pitch, so that’s what we went with.”
5. Up-and-down day for Yaz
Battling an illness, Mike Yastrzemski wasn’t in the starting lineup for the Giants, but he did jump at the chance to pinch hit in the eighth inning, lacing a single into left field and coming around to score.
From there things went downhill though, as he misplayed a ball in left, and with San Francisco rallying in the ninth, went down swinging in his second at-bat.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
