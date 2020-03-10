BOSTON — Shay Bollin is a supremely talented sophomore that has put together two fantastic years for Bridgewater-Raynham.
She’s already picked up a slew of college offers, was highly-touted as one of the top recruits in the country in her class coming in to high school, and is poised to have a bright basketball future.
But Tuesday night, Andover’s Anna Foley proved that she can play a little bit, too.
Okay, that was a huge understatement.
Foley, just a freshman, proved that she can play a lot.
“I knew that (Bollin) was an incredible player coming in and I just wanted to show her that I was meant to be here, too,” said Foley after scoring 14 points with 9 rebounds in Andover’s 52-44 state semifinal win on the TD Garden. “I wanted to prove to her that I could compete and stay in the game with her.
“I just wanted to show her what I can do.”
Well, mission accomplished, Anna.
With Foley guarding her primarily, Bollin was held without a point until the 5:40 mark of the second quarter. She finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds, but only made two baskets while doing most of her scoring from the free throw line.
Coming into the game, Bollin was averaging 19.0 ppg.
“Being that I played forward in college I’ve always admired the kids that have that skill at a young age,” said Bridgewater-Raynham coach Cheryl Seavey of Foley. “She finishes around the rim very well, she has diversified moves and she defends.”
Foley also had three blocks in the game — all of Bollin in the paint.
“Before every game I tell her to play with a lot of conviction,” said Andover coach Alan Hibino. “I have the utmost confidence in her.”
After the game, Foley said that Tuesday night was the first time she had ever played against Bollin. The two had never crossed paths on the AAU circuit over the summer.
But something says they might be seeing a lot more of each other in the future.
Both are superb young talents on teams with a lot of underclassmen in key roles. Could there be a rematch here at the Garden in the coming years?
Maybe so.
Actually, let’s hope so.
Two of the state’s best young forwards went toe-to-toe for the first time Tuesday night.
Point No. 1 went to Foley.
