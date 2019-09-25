Football for girls inspired a dad

Dr. Jen Welter came to The Eagle-Tribune offices last week to talk about her free football camp for girls and her passion to inspire young girls.
Mission accomplished.
About 150 girls, ages 6 to 16, were inspired, including a 12-year-old sixth grader from North Andover, Jessica Melville, for four hours last Friday night at the Malden Catholic High football field.
But Welter’s best, most inspirational work may not have been with the young, female football players. It might have been with a dad in the background, Jessica’s father, Jeff Melville.
The Melvilles had some dinner plans on Friday night that were changed when they heard about Welter’s camp about a 40-minute drive away.
“I had heard that morning,” said Jeff. “I figured Jessie would love to give it a try. The story (in The Eagle-Tribune) mentioned girls that loved football. Jessie loves football.”
Jeff brought his daughter to the registration table and then handed her off – pun intended! – to coaches and for the next four hours he was, well, speechless.
“I was stunned seeing so many girls, like about 150 girls,” said Jeff. “I just expected a few dozen girls or something, playing football. But it was so much more than that. It was unbelievable”
The back story is Jessica is a very good athlete. She’s among the best in any sport she plays, including soccer, cross country and lacrosse.
But guess what her favorite sport is? None of the above.
“Football,” she said. “I just love running and catching passes. And I love scoring touchdowns.”
Jeff was a very good athlete growing up, playing hockey and baseball at Kent School and then baseball at Division 3 St. Lawrence University.
He signed Jessica up for co-ed flag football when she was in second grade. She’s been a TD-scoring machine, with boys covering her, ever since.
How do you tell your daughter that her favorite sport is not an option going forward, ending this fall for sixth graders?
“There are a few other towns that we heard have it through high school, like Reading,” said Melville. “We haven’t gotten that far yet.”
Fast forward back to last Friday night in Malden.
Jeff couldn’t believe the camp and what it offered his daughter.
“What struck me most was how many girls there are like Jessie, that love football and want to play,” said Jeff. “Then watching the coaches interact with the girls, at all of the stations, shouting encouragement to the girls, motivating them … I was floored.”
Jeff said the fact that there aren’t many leagues remaining for his daughter after sixth grade is one issue that needs to be discussed, but what bothers him most is the fact that his daughter is sometimes shunned by boys in tag football games during school recess.
“She’ll say ‘They won’t let me play’ or ‘They won’t throw me the ball,’” said Jeff. “That hurts me hearing that.”
But Friday night in Malden gave him and his daughter something they never felt on a football field, besides scoring touchdowns – hope.
“Jess got in the car and couldn’t stop smiling,” said the proud dad. “I couldn’t say enough good things about the camp, Jen Welter and the coaches.
“The best part was they did a really good job of letting the girls know how they fit into the sport,” said Jeff. “For that, I thank them.”
Mission accomplished.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.