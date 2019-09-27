NORTH ANDOVER — One year and one week ago, North Andover football proved that it had truly arrived.
There was no denying the eventual Division 2 state champion Scarlet Knights were true title contenders after they survived a late rally to beat perennial power Central Catholic 14-7 a season ago.
This fall, in the rematch, North Andover is out to prove it hasn’t gone anywhere.
“We’re playing a great team and we’re determined to show off what we can do,” said Knights receiver/defensive back Matt Chicko. “Last year’s win was huge, because it made us believe we could do something special. This year, we’re excited for another great game.”
After last year’s win at Walsh Stadium, North Andover will travel to Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
It is just the third time the two schools have met since The Eagle-Tribune began keeping complete records in 1984. The only other meeting was in 2012, a Raiders victory.
And despite their state title, the Scarlet Knights enter the weekend as the underdog. Central is ranked No. 4 in the Maxpreps.com state-wide rankings and No. 3 in the Boston Globe Eastern. Mass rankings. North Andover is No. 12 on Maxpreps and No. 9 in the Globe.
“We’re looked at as the underdog because we’re a Division 2 school and a public school,” said receiver/defensive back Shaun Nichols. “We have a big chip on our shoulder.”
After dropping a heartbreaker to Marblehead two weeks ago, North Andover is hot. The Knights crushed Lowell (41-14) last week. The Knights limited University of New Hampshire commit Brendan Tighe to five catches for 45 yards.
North Andover will be the third straight defending state champ Central Catholic will face. The Raiders won a thriller over Division 3 champ Springfield Central (52-42), then fell to Division 1 champ St. John’s Prep (28-14).
“It means a lot to play Central again so we can prove that we’re as good as we were last year,” said lineman Tim Iannarone. “Last year’s win proved we were one of the best teams in the state. We’re ready to put all of our work to the test again.”
While they feel up to the task, the Knights know another win won’t be easy.
“They have a very good offense,” said Chicko. “We need to limit the big plays, and especially the big throws. We need to tackle and stay disciplined. And most importantly we have to hard every play.”
HEBERT FEELING STRONG
It was a frightening scene last week. After falling ill, Central Catholic’s Nate Hebert had to be taken off the field on a stretcher and left the stadium in an ambulance at halftime of the Raiders’ loss to St. John’s Prep.
Hebert, however, reports that he’s feeling much better. The defensive back/receiver said he may even play in Saturday’s clash with North Andover. But the decision will be made prior to the game.
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET
Tale of the Tape
NORTH ANDOVER (1-1)
Passing: Will Schimoeller 12-18-114, 2 TDs
Rushing: Freddy Gabin 25-131, 3 TDs
Receiving: Ricky Brutus 4-36
CENTRAL CATHOLIC (1-1)
Passing: Ayden Pereira 22-43-390, 5 TDs
Rushing: Pereira 26-116, 3 TD; Mark Kassis 18-105, 1 TD
Receiving: Mark Ciccarelli 5-117, 2 TDs; JJ Mercuri 5-95, 2 TDs
Games, they are a changin’
Here’s a look at the ever-changing schedule for the weekend:
FRIDAY
Salem at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Souhegan, 7 p.m.; Manchester Central at Windham, 7 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.; Merrimack Valley at Pelham, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Northeast at Whittier, 10:30 a.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 11 a.m.; Haverhill at Westford, 12 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 1 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Salisbury, 2:30 p.m.; Brooks at Groton, 2:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen, 3 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
PINKERTON’S STREAK ON THE LINE
Nearly two decades of bragging rights are on the line when Pinkerton hosts archrival Londonderry on Friday (7 p.m.)
Pinkerton has not lost to Londonderry since 2001, a winning streak of 22 games including playoffs.
The Astros’ dominance of the Mack Plaque series was never more apparent than last fall. The Lancers lost just twice all season, both to Pinkerton. The second was in the Division 1 North quarterfinals, on a goal-line stand with 1:31 to play.
Londonderry, however, enters the 2019 clash as the favorite. The Lancers (3-0) are the No. 1-ranked team in the Union Leader Power Poll. Pinkerton (2-1) is ranked sixth. Running back Jeff Wiedenfeld (237 rushing yards, 5 TDs) leads the Lancers.
