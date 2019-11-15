SALEM — Michael Ference knows what it takes to play in a state championship game.
Eight months ago, Ference was a key contributor on the Salem High basketball team that played for the state title for the first time in 11 seasons.
Now, with the experience of one title appearance under his belt, Ference is hoping to help snap a 10-year championship drought for the Blue Devil football team.
“Being in those big (basketball) games taught me to stay calm and composed in the biggest moments,” he said. “I learned to trust my teammates, and to do what’s best for the team, not yourself. This is a composed, focused team that feels ready.”
Ference is the top receiver and a standout defensive back for Salem (8-2), which will face top-seeded, unbeaten Londonderry (10-0) in the New Hampshire Division 1 semifinals on Saturday (2 p.m.)
This marks the third straight trip to the semis for Salem, which fell to Pinkerton each of the last two falls. This season is a new test, against a Lancers team that beat the Blue Devils 42-26 way back in Week 2 of the regular season (Sept. 14).
“We’re all very excited for another shot at Londonderry,” said Ference. “They’re a very good team with a lot of talent. That means we have to work harder. We’re confident in each other. It would mean so much to finally play in a state title game.”
Salem relies heavily on its ground attack (277.4 rushing yards per game). But when the Blue Devils do throw the ball, Ference is their most dangerous target.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder leads the team in catches (14), receiving yards (266) and touchdown catches (4). He has 194 receiving yards and three TDs in the past four games.
Ference is also a lead cornerback for a Salem defense that has allowed just 10.4 points per game this fall, including four shutouts.
“Michael is one of the best athletes we have at Salem High,” said coach Rob Pike. “We knew right from his freshman year that he would be an impact player. He has great size, and his feel for the game allows him to make big plays.”
One of Ference’s biggest plays may have been the play of the season in the Eagle-Tribune area.
Against defending Division 1 champion Bedford, Salem QB Kaleb Bates lofted a pass into the end zone. A defender made a play first, but Ference leapt over the defender, wrestled it out of his hands and found the end zone for a touchdown (see the highlight at Eagletribune.com).
“That was an amazing play,” remembered Ference. “My QB threw me a good jump ball, I just went up and made a play, ripping it away from the defender and coming down with the touchdown.”
It should be no surprise that Ference has that leaping ability. He’s heading into his third season as a member of the varsity basketball team. He averaged 5.5 points per game for last winter’s Division 1 finalists.
“All the conditioning I do helps me get ready for football and basketball,” he said. “And working on my jumping in basketball helps me in football, when I have to make plays on the ball.
“My strength (in football) is my size. Being bigger than most corners helps me put myself in position to make a catch. It also helps me as a bigger defensive back.”
Ference now hopes to extend his football career with another state title trip.
“I’m hoping to make as many plays as I can for my team,” he said. “I don’t want this to be my last football game. We want to come out victorious.”
Tale of the Tape
What: New Hampshire Division 1 semifinals
Who: No. 4 Salem (8-2) at No. 1 Londonderry (10-0)
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Recent Rivalry at a Glance: Londonderry beat Salem this fall (42-26) and last fall (28-21). The Blue Devils beat the Lancers in the regular season and postseason (both 35-14) in 2017.
Londonderry leaders: QB Jake McEachern (1,292 yards, 21 TDs passing), RB Jeffrey Wiedenfeld (884 rushing yards, 17 TDs).
Salem’s last title: Salem is looking to earn its first title game berth since winning the Division 1 crown in 2009. Eagle-Tribune MVP Max Jacques ran for 112 yards and a TD, and Matt Cannone threw the game-winning touchdown to Mike Lorenz with 1:10 left.
Greater Lawrence Confident
No. 2 Greater Lawrence (6-3) will play for a trip to the Division 7 state semifinals when it travels to Manchester Essex (7-1) in the Division 7 North finals on Friday (7 p.m.)
“This team is feeling very prepared, both mentally and physically,” said Reggies star QB Shamil Diaz, the area’s leading rusher (1,274 yards, 12 TDs rushing). “When game time comes, we’re just going to stick together and keep fighting.”
Manchester Essex has won three straight since losing to Bedford (Mass.) on Oct. 19. The Hornets are led by QB Will Levendusky (1,004 yards, 10 TDs passing) and receiver Tristan Nowak (548 yards, 7 TDs receiving).
A win would put the Reggies one victory away from their first state championship game since winning the Division 3A state title in 2007. Unlike Division 1 and 2, in Division 7, the North champ does not go directly to the title game.
“The kids are very excited and looking forward to the opportunity to represent the Lawrence area,” said coach Tony Sarkis. “They have been working very hard.”
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
