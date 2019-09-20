LAWRENCE — Nate Hebert and his Central Catholic teammates have dreamed of this moment for 10 full months.
Finally, after a 315 day wait, the Raiders have another shot at St. John’s Prep.
“We can’t wait to play St. John’s Prep,” said Hebert. “Last year, we had two shot at them and they beat us twice. But we’re not fazed by the losses. We’re excited for another shot.”
Last fall, Central Catholic dropped a pair of matchups with the Prep, both in Danvers. The second was a 21-0 loss in the Division 1 North final, and the Eagles followed that up by winning the state title.
A year later, Hebert’s squad is welcoming the Prep to Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium (2 p.m. on Saturday), and the Raiders have their eyes set on revenge.
“It was especially tough to lose that second game,” said Hebert. “But it definitely motivated us. It made us work to get better, and it would be huge to earn a win this time.”
The game is a clash of Massachusetts powers. Central — following its 52-42 thriller over Springfield Central — enters the weekend ranked No. 1 in the state-wide Maxpreps.com high school football poll, and No. 3 in the Boston Herald’s Eastern Mass. rankings. St. John’s is ranked No. 2 by the Herald and No. 4 by Maxpreps.
And a major player in that matchup is Hebert, a 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back and receiver.
A lifelong Methuen resident, Hebert grew up dreaming of attending Central Catholic. His father, Bob Hebert, played soccer at Central, and his sister Cassie hit .445 for the Raider softball team as a senior in 2010.
After playing special teams as a sophomore, it proved to be Nate’s toughness that earned him a starting job at receiver last fall.
“I knew all the plays and I was ready to block,” said Hebert, who caught six passes last year and one last week. “On my first play on offense, against Mansfield, I made a big block and that really boosted my confident. I felt like I could play against anyone.”
While blocking may be one of the receiver’s top talents, his favorite contribution might be disrupting opposing passing attacks as a starting defensive back, playing both cornerback and safety.
“I prefer corner because I like being able to take the other receiver out of the game,” he said. “I love to lock down the other guy, the whole ‘Island’ thing. You need focus and can’t get ahead of yourself.”
Hebert — who is also a an outfielder for the baseball team and is enrolled in two AP classes — now hopes to further establish the Raiders as a state championship favorite.
“We don’t pay attention to the rankings,” he said. “But it would be huge to beat the Prep. They’re a physical team, and we know we will have to be physical to beat them. We love the rivalry. It’s a lot of fun. We want to make a run at a state title.”
TAMAYO READY TO GO
Lawrence quarterback Jacob Tamayo is expected to be at full strength when the Lancers travel to Dracut on Friday (7 p.m.) after severe leg cramps forced him to sit out nearly the entire second half last Saturday against Burlington.
“Jacob will be back in action,” said Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate. “He’s been hydrating all week and we’re expecting him to be a full-go.”
Tamayo was in the midst of a breakout performance last week, completing 9 of 11 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns at halftime. But he was able to play just a handful of downs after halftime as the Lancers fell 30-22.
NOT FAZED
For the first time in 22 months, North Andover found itself in the loss column, falling to Marblehead 25-20 last week. But the defending state champs are far from discouraged.
“We have a rule in our program,” said coach John Dubzinski. “Regardless of a win or a loss, you have 24 hours to feel good or bad about it. Our focus is 100 percent on Lowell.”
North Andover heads to Cawley Stadium in Lowell on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“The season is a long boxing match with manyWrounds,” said Dubzinski. “We got punched in the mouth last week, and our mantra this week is to get off the mat and punch back.”
SALEM STILL STRONG
Salem is ready to get back onto the field after last week’s loss to Londonderry, a battle of the two top-ranked teams in New Hampshire.
“Last Saturday was a wakeup call,” said running back Brandon Wall, whose Blue Devils sit at No. 3 in the Union Leader Power Poll. “But all of us have kept our heads held high.”
Next up, Salem (1-1) will travel to Concord (0-2, outscored 64-6) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“We have to improve our game as a team and focus on what’s ahead of us,” said Wall. “We can’t let last week bring us down.”
