SALEM — Josh Ozoria and his Salem teammates need no extra motivation when they meet Pinkerton on the football field.
Disappointment the last two Novembers with a trip to the state championship on the line, however, has added fuel to an already red-hot flame.
“We always have an extra edge when playing Pinkerton,” said Ozoria. “We already want the win enough. But anything that makes the fire grow bigger can only help.”
Each of the last two falls, Salem has beaten Pinkerton in the regular season, only to see the Astros go to Salem High and defeat the Blue Devils in the Division 1 semifinals.
On Saturday, Ozoria and Salem (3-1) welcome Pinkerton (2-2) to Trinity Stadium at 10 a.m. with revenge on their minds.
“It hurt not to make the championship,” said Ozoria. “They beat us. Now, we want to go out and do whatever it takes to win. They’re a good team. We can’t wait for the challenge.”
In the middle of the action — literally — will be big 5-foot-10, 270-pound Ozoria. The senior anchors Salem’s offensive line at center, leading the Blue Devils to 1,038 rushing yards in four games this season, and stands out as a defensive end.
“Josh has been tremendous on both sides of the ball for us,” said coach Rob Pike. “He’s dependable and very strong. He came into camp in great shape, and he is a great leader that always does the right thing.”
Ozoria’s emergence as a varsity stalwart is an impressive one. Two years ago, he struggled to earn playing time — for the Salem JV team.
“In a summer I went from backup on the JV team to varsity starter,” said Ozoria. “I gained a lot of weight and went to the workouts to show I was dedicated.”
Ozoria’s relies heavily on his toughness at center and on the defensive line, to go with a newly fit physique. Over the past year, he has gone from 340 pounds down to 270.
“At center, you have to stay low and take some big hits,” he said. “You have to stay in there, anchor down, get dirty and drive your feet. I have to clear holes up the middle in our (wing-T) offense. Snapping is like riding a bike. I just do it without thinking.
“I had to get into better shape to play defense too. We lost a lot of guys from last year, so I had to step up. I try to take up blockers and make plays when I can. I enjoy doing both.”
Ozoria now hopes to lead Salem to a win over Pinkerton, and beyond.
“We want to win,” he said. “And we want to make it to the championship this year. We are getting better every week, and we believe we can succeed.”
SCARLET KNIGHTS BOUNCE-BACK
A week after dropping a 33-26 heartbreaker to Central Catholic, North Andover (1-2) will look to get back on track on Saturday (2 p.m.), when they travel to defending Division 4 state champion Tewksbury (2-1).
“We’re pumped to put the Central game behind us and focus on Tewksbury,” said receiver/defensive back Matt Chicko. “This is a huge game, and we are very determined.”
Tewksbury has earned wins over Boston College High School and Needham, and fell to Methuen two weeks ago.
“The Central loss was definitely a heartbreak,” said lineman Tim Iannarone. “We are more focused than ever to fix our mistakes and be the best we can.”
ANDOVER EYES BREAKTHROUGH
Thanksgiving bragging rights are no longer on the line, but Andover (2-2) has plenty at stake when it hosts Central Catholic (2-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m.)
“This rivalry is still very special,” said Andover quad-captain Matt Comeau. “This has been an ongoing rivalry for many, many years and always will be. We are feeling great going into the game.”
The Golden Warriors, winners of two straight, are looking to earn the school’s first win over the Raiders since 2012.
“This is the game everyone on the team has been talking about,” said quad-captain Kelvin Davila. “This rivalry is still special. We feel great coming off two big wins and we’re really excited for the big test.”
Fab 5
1. Salem 3-1
2. Central Catholic 2-1
3. Methuen 3-0
4. Pentucket 3-0
5. Pinkerton 2-2
Honorable Mention: Andover (2-2), North Andover (1-2), Whittier (2-1)
Grappler and scholar
Salem football’s Josh Ozoria is a member of the National Honor Society, and is currently enrolled in Advanced Placement calculus. He is planning to study engineering in college.
He is also a top heavyweight wrestler for the Blue Devils. He placed second at the New Hampshire Division 1 meet, and was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star honorable mention.
