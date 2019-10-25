LAWRENCE — In a flash, Lawrence’s Manny Lara was by his defender. With the pass in the air, Lara leapt, rotating mid-flight to snag the ball. He then shook off the hit of a would-be tackler, dropping his hand to the ground to gain balance, and flew past another opponent.
Lawrence may have fallen to Lowell last Friday, but fans at Cawley Stadium were buzzing about the play of the star senior receiver.
“I don’t think a lot of people around the Merrimack Valley Conference knew who I was early in the season,” said Lara. “So I wanted to make a statement.”
Opposing defensive backs had better know Lara’s name this fall.
The 5-foot-8, 160-pound speedster leads the Eagle-Tribune area in receptions with 34 and receiving yards with 534 — 168 more yards than the runner-up — and is tied for the area-best in touchdown catches (3).
“Manny’s journey epitomizes growth, maturation and the ability to learn,” said Lawrence head coach Rhandy Audate. “His timing and ability to accelerate and decelerate so effortlessly are reasons why he is so hard to cover. He also embraces the grind and has worked hard to master his craft. To me, he represents Lawrence football.”
Lara didn’t play football until his freshman year, and just one year later he was starting for the varsity team first at defensive back then at wide receiver. He finished the season with 18 catches for 163 yards.
He continued to emerge last fall, catching 26 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns, earning MVC All-Star honors.
But his true breakout came in the season-opener this fall against Burlington. In the first half, he caught six passes for 93 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown.
“My all-time favorite play has to be that Burlington touchdown,” said Lara, who was forced to play emergency quarterback in the second half of that game. “It was a go-route, I broke away and it went for a score. Scoring a touchdown like that is an unreal feeling. You just hear all the positivity and love.”
Lara has continued to roll, with performances like a 142-yard receiving day against Andover, 74 receiving yards against Dracut and last week’s 117-yard night against Lowell.
What does he believe makes him a dangerous receiver?
“Speed is a big part of it,” he said. “I also have an ability to create space. I focus on attacking the defender, making a move and getting around him. Then I find open grass. And if someone puts their hands on me I can keep the route going and go vertical.”
While his receiving skills make the headlines, Lara is also a standout at cornerback.
“I love taking a player on in a one-on-one matchup,” he said. “I understand the offensive side of the ball, so I know what a receiver is going to do. I also don’t back down from the physical side of football.”
With four games still remaining, Lara is closing in on George Urena’s mark for the most receiving yards for a Lawrence athlete (877 in 2012) since the Eagle-Tribune began keeping complete records in 1994. And his QB loves throwing him the ball.
“Every day he runs his routes 100% and finds a way to elevate the players around him,” said Lancer quarterback Jacob Tamayo, “He understands route combinations and is so quick. Consistency is the top thing a quarterback wants out of his receivers, and Manny is so consistent.”
See him star
For video highlights of Lawrence's Manny Lara, visit Eagletribune.com.
Fab 5
1. Salem 6-1
2. Central Catholic 5-1
3. Andover 4-3
3. Pentucket 5-1
5. Methuen 4-2
Honorable Mention: Pinkerton 4-3, North Andover 3-3, Greater Lawrence 4-3
