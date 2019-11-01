DERRY, N.H. — Two years ago, and approximately 50 miles away, Jake MacInnis was emerging as a star in Massachusetts, preparing for a breakout Thanksgiving Day performance.
Little did he know then, he would soon become the backbone of one of New Hampshire’s most storied programs.
Once a young standout for Triton Regional High School, MacInnis is now an established star fullback and linebacker for Pinkerton Academy.
With his Astros (5-3) in need of a victory on Friday (home, 7 p.m.) in their regular season finale to remain alive in the playoff hunt, the young man nicknamed “Steak” is determined to lead his squad to an upset of Bedford (6-2), the No. 4-ranked team in New Hampshire — who defeated Pinkerton in the state championship game a year ago.
“This game is huge,” said MacInnis. “In the middle of the season, we thought we were out of the playoffs for good. But weeks passed by and our chances began to increase. Now, we have a chance. And some revenge (against Bedford) would feel amazing. Everyone on this team has been waiting for almost a year to play them again.”
MacInnis is in his second season as an anchor for Pinkerton’s defense at linebacker. The 6-foot, 220-pounder has made 50 tackles this fall, a year after earning All-NH Division 1 South honors.
He’s also stepped into the starting fullback role — vacated by graduated star Gannon Fast — and ranks fourth in The Eagle-Tribune area with a team-high 664 rushing yards, despite missing 2 1/2 games due to a foot injury. He also leads the Astros with seven touchdowns.
FROM MASS. TO NH
Two seasons ago, MacInnis was making his mark for Triton Regional in Byfield, Mass. The sophomore’s breakout day was on Thanksgiving, rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown in a victory over Pentucket.
But his time in the Cape Ann League was short-lived. Prior to his junior season, MacInnis moved to New Hampshire.
“My dad and his side of the family are from this area,” he said. “I’ve moved over ten times, so it was something that I was prepared for. I had the opportunity to attend Pinkerton and I knew that nothing was going to be handed to me.
“When I came in, I was known as the transfer kid for Massachusetts. I had to make a name for myself. I started off as the last linebacker on the depth chart and quickly moved my way up to starter.”
ASTRO STANDOUT
MacInnis began to settle in last fall, thanks to a big day against Dover that included a crucial red zone interception, and a unique moniker.
“I got the nickname ‘Steak’ from fellow linebackers (2018 Eagle-Tribune All-Star) Jackson Clark and Marcus Terrio,” he remembered. “The nickname allowed me to fit in easily amongst the team.”
MacInnis’s defending moment last fall was a 73-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Astros’ Division 1 quarterfinal win over archrival Londonderry.
“When it happen and I reached the end zone I was in shock,” he said. “It wasn’t until later that night when I realized what I had done and how crazy it actually was. As of now, it is the defining moment of my 11-year football career.”
This fall, MacInnis has rushed for over 100 yards in all but one game he has completed — he was limited to 90 yards against Londonderry — with a career-best 164 yards in a win over Manchester Memorial.
He now hopes to keep his high school career alive with a win on Friday.
“We know that it’s not going to be a walk in the park on Friday,” said MacInnis, who plans to play college football. “We all know the severity of this upcoming game, and we are fortunate to be given another opportunity at the playoffs. We are treating this as if it were a playoff game.”
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.