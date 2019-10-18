Football Friday: Surging Salem ready for matchup with defending champ Bedford

SALEM — Two of New Hampshire’s premier teams are set to clash in what could be a preview of the Division 1 state championship game.
Salem (5-1) will welcome defending Division 1 state champ Bedford (5-1) to Haverhill’s Trinity Stadium on Saturday (2 p.m.), in a potentially defining moment of 2019.
“We’re excited to play Bedford because we love the challenge,” said lineman Josh Ozoria. “We always want to give it our best and execute every play, and this week we expect no less.”
The Blue Devils enter the weekend ranked No. 4 in the New Hampshire Union Leader Power Poll, right behind No. 3 Bedford (5-1).
The two teams last played in 2016, when the Bulldogs beat Salem twice, first in the final game of the regular season, then again a week later in the first round of the tournament.
“Bedford has always been a tough opponent and we need to work harder than ever in order to take them down,” said co-captain Brandon Wall. “Our team’s excited going into this game.”
Both teams’ lone loss this fall has been to No. 1-ranked, unbeaten Londonderry — Salem way back on Sept. 14 (42-26) and Bedford just last Friday (35-0).
While the Bulldogs’ loss is fresh, the Blue Devils feel they have made major steps in the month since their defeat.
“I feel like we’ve gotten a lot better since then,” said Salem star Josh Maroun. “We’ve worked towards fixing our mistakes and getting stronger and faster. We’re getting ready for the dogfight we are going to have Saturday.”
The Blue Devils’ wing-T offense starts with Maroun. More than a year removed from his torn ACL, the senior running back is third in the area in rushing yards (637) and tied for second in touchdowns (8). Riley Mulvey (64-400 rushing, 6 TDs) is another dangerous threat.
Bedford is led by quarterback Joseph Mikol (925 yards, 9 TDs passing), receiver Tim Greene (337 yards, 5 TDs receiving) and running back Michael Akstin (444 yards, 5 TDs rushing).
“Every week since that (Londonderry) loss we try to analyze our mistakes and improve,” said Ozoria. “We want to be the best team possible. And we need to be ready for a four-quarter fight this week.”
CLEARY, PENTUCKET RED HOT
Pentucket has surged to a 5-0 record this fall, its best start since also winning five straight to start 2015.
“Starting out 5-0 against some good teams has been a lot of fun,” said Pentuket senior QB Peter Cleary. “We have a strong senior class that has been playing together since fifth grade. I would say we’re meeting our high expectations.”
A huge reason for the Sachems’ success has been the play of Cleary. A former starting defensive back, the senior has thrown for 581 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season at QB.
“I had some early miscues to start the season, and they lingered in the early weeks,” he said. “The pace and speed of everything is crazy. But I’m improving my reads and throws every week. I started to settle in and get to know my own rhythm after Week 4. ... After throwing three touchdowns against a top team like Lynnfield, I was confident.”
Cleary now hopes to keep the Sachems rolling as they close out the regular season with their two toughest games of the fall. They travel to Masconomet (3-2) scheduled for Friday (4 p.m.) then host North Reading (5-0) next Friday.
“We’ve been waiting for this season for a long time,” said Cleary, also a basketball and baseball standout. “We’ve done our job getting to this point, and now there’s still a lot of work to do to finish up strong.”
Fab 5
1. Salem 5-1
2. Central Catholic 4-1
3. Pentucket 5-0
4. Methuen 4-1
5. Andover 3-3
Honorable Mention: Pinkerton (3-3), Greater Lawrence (3-3)
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.