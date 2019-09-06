Football Friday: Windham ready for state champ Bedford

WINDHAM — The school year may have just started, but Windham football already faces a finals-level test.
The Jaguars open their 2019 season on Friday, by traveling to defending Division 1 state champion Bedford (7 p.m.)
While this entrance exam may be daunting, the Jags are fully confident.
“I’m just anxious to play football,” said tight end/linebacker Bobby DiCicco. “Bedford is a very good football team, but so are we. Our mentality will never change. If we come out hot and stay hot for four quarters, it will be a win.”
Windham enters its second season in Division 1 — and first under new head coach Jack Byrne, the team’s longtime defensive coordinator — on the heels of an impressive 6-3 record in 2018.
Bedford, meanwhile, ran the table last season, going 12-0 and topping Pinkerton 28-14 in the state title game.
Opening the season against a defending champ is nothing new for Windham.
The Jaguars opened last fall against 2017 champ Winnacunnet, pushing the Warriors to the limit before falling 17-10.
“It’s familiar facing the defending champs,” said running back/linebacker Riley Desmarais. “Last year we went toe to toe with Winnacunnet. It was a great battle and I’m expecting the same for Friday.”
Bedford has faced plenty of changes since its title. Top running back and reigning New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year Ryan Toscano is playing at UNH. Also gone is QB Thomas Morgan (1,705 yards, 22 TDs passing) and head coach Derek Stank, who is now coaching in California.
But the Bulldogs do return receiver Tim Greene, who caught four passes for 83 yards and a TD in the title game, and they’re excited about QB Aaron Skaling.
“It’s humbling to be playing the state champs as our opener two years in a row.” said top Jags lineman Mason Belsky. “Bedford is one of the top programs in the state and it’s no coincidence that they were the undefeated champs last year. They’re a program that everyone in the state should work to be like.”
While Windham also lost a lot from 2018 to graduation — including three Eagle-Tribune All-Stars — the Jaguars are counting on big things from the likes of Desmarais, Rocky Heres and Dylan Szostak.
And they would love to start 2019 with a big win.
“I think beating the champs would prove that, while we may have lost some pieces, we still hold the same standards and expectations true to Windham football,” said Desmarais. “I think the big wins (against Pinkerton and Salem) last year show that Windham football is no joke. Being a small school doesn’t matter.”
ANDOVER READY TO GO
While the rest of the local Merrimack Valley Conference field has to wait one more week to start their seasons, Andover is set to kick off.
The Golden Warriors open on Friday, by hosting New Jersey foe Wayne Valley (3:45 p.m.) at Eugene V. Lovely Field.
“We’re so excited for the season,” said tight end/linebacker Michael Slayton. “We definitely have the talent, we definitely have the coaching.”
There’s plenty of excitement surrounding the emergence of sophomore QB Victor Harrington. Last season, as a rare 14-year-old freshman starter, Harrington finished fourth in The Eagle-Tribune area in passing yards (1,427) and fifth in passing TDs (15).
“I think Victor is going to have an amazing season,” said captain Matt Comeau, a receiver. “He has the ability and mind set to bring this team very far.”
A huge addition is senior running back Josh Ramos, who is fully recovered from the broken leg that cut his 2018 short. He rushed for 379 yards and four touchdowns in four games last fall.
The defense is led by senior defensive back Kelvin Davila (66 tackles last fall), 230 middle linebacker Aneudy Moreno (59 tackles) and linebacker/kicker Shamus Florio (33 tackles).
“I really believe that our defense is going to keep teams to low scores,” said Davila. “I think that we will surprise a lot of people. But we know we have to play the best we can every game.”
LEGEND’S SON
The roster for Pinkerton, which kicks off its season on Saturday by traveling to Goffstown (1:30 p.m.), will feature a name very familiar to local sports fans.
Promising freshman fullback/linebacker Cole Yennaco is the son of legendary Pinkerton pitcher Jay Yennaco.
Two-time Eagle-Tribune baseball MVP Jay (Pinkerton class of 1995) was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the third round of the 1995 MLB Draft. He advanced to triple-A with three different organizations.
Cole has impressive size for a freshman — 5-foot-8, 170 pounds — and could see varsity time this fall. The Windham resident is also a baseball player.
