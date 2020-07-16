Could Eagle-Tribune area high school football teams be headed towards a spring season?
With so much uncertainty still surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, and college conferences like the Ivy League, Patriot League and NESCAC cancelling their fall sports seasons, could Massachusetts and New Hampshire move football to the spring of 2021?
Many local football coaches are open to the idea if a fall season is deemed unsafe.
“I am 100% in favor of having football in the spring if fall athletics are cancelled,” said North Andover head coach John Dubzinski. “For 95% of high school football players, this is their last chance to play the sport. I know it wouldn’t be the same, but a few games are better than zero. We need to do everything in our power to make sure they can experience that.”
New Hampshire and Massachusetts began preseason football practices on Aug. 16 last year. With that date just a month away, Pinkerton football coach and athletic director Brian O’Reilly said plenty of decisions still need to be made.
“Spring football is possible,” said O’Reilly. “But nobody knows what’s going to happen with the fall yet. Schools have to decide what they are going to do about opening. Those decisions won’t be made until early August. Once we find out what schools are going to do, then we will decide what will happen with fall sports, and football in particular.
“We have to disassociate football from the rest of fall sports. Football is a different animal because of the close contact. It’s possible fall sports could continue, but football will be an issue.”
Coaches believe there are scenarios to work around the inevitable conflict the move would create for multi-sport players and coaches.
“As it is currently configured, I would say football being moved to spring is not very feasible,” said Methuen head coach Tom Ryan. “We already have a lot of athletes that play multiple sports (lacrosse, baseball, track). This would deplete numbers for football and those sports.
“One way to combat this is to break the spring season in half. Perhaps start the spring football season right after February vacation. Football could have a shortened season — six or seven games. We would get a league champion, then we could start ‘normal’ spring sports after that. The second spring season might be after May 1 and go to June 30.”
Whittier coach and athletic director Kevin Bradley agreed: “Everything is on the table. We could play in March and April, when the weather is just like October and November. It’s never been done before, but we’ve never had a crisis like this before. We might like playing in the spring. Everyone deserves the right to play, regardless of sport, as long as everyone is safe.”
Windham coach Jack Byrne is confident football could work with spring sports.
“I would encourage my athletes to fulfill their spring sports obligations,” said Byrne. “It would require communication between fall and spring coaches, to alter practices to allow athletes to play both if they want (playing two sports in one season is allowed in N.H., but not in Massachusetts).
“The kids are ready to go. Whoever is available, we believe we would have no problems fielding a competitive football team, and most schools would feel the same way.”
Few coaches understand the reality of a lost fall better than Andover football coach E.J. Perry. His son, E.J. Perry IV, was set to play his senior season as quarterback for Brown University, a member of the Ivy League.
“Obviously, as a coach, I would like to see student-athletes engaged in some type of extracurricular activity during the fall,” said Perry. “Is it possible to organize a spring season? Remember, colleges do it all the time with spring practices. They just don’t play games.
“When you ask about the chances that football move to the spring, the real question is, what will change by January 1? ... We are all concerned with the safety and wellbeing of our players and children. Obviously, social distancing would be difficult in football. Athletic directors and game officials would be more vigilant.”
Keeping hope for fall
Many local high school football coaches remain hopeful for some version of a fall season.
“We can wait a month and play a reduced schedule,” said Pinkerton’s Brian O’Reilly. “We could wait until October, see if it is safe, then play just our four conference games. Then we could play the playoffs. That would be the first option if it is not safe in August and September.”
Added Timberlane’s Kevin Fitzgerald: “I’m holding out hope and preparing as if we will start the season on time. The preparation this summer looks a little different, but we are making the best of our situation and will be ready to go if we get the green light.”
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.