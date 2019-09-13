PLAISTOW — The Timberlane football team had its opportunities late, but couldn’t get the final score it needed.
After falling behind 14-0 at halftime to Manchester Central, the Owls made it one-score game with 8:49 left after quarterback Jared Morrison plunged in from a yard out. But the Central defense held strong the rest of the way to secure a 14-7 victory.
With the loss, the Owls fall to 0-2.
Evan Sapienza finished with 88 yards on 24 carries for the Owls, and Cam Lovett added 52 yards on the ground and 31 more through the air on three receptions. Dom Pallaria (8-23 rushing) and Robert Olson (2-23 passing) also chipped in.
Timberlane will try to get in the win column at Londonderry on Friday (7 p.m.).
Manchester Central 14, Timberlane 7
Manchester Central (1-1): 0 14 0 0 — 14
Timberlane (0-2): 0 0 0 7 — 7
Fourth Quarter
T — Jared Morrison 1 run (Mike Giangregorio kick), 8:49
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: TIMBERLANE — Evan Sapienza 24-88, Dom Pallaria 8-23, Cam Lovett 2-52
PASSING: T — Jared Morrison 10-21-3, 83, Sapienza 0-1-0
RECEIVING: T — Lovett 3-31, Sapienza 5-29, Robert Olson 2-23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.