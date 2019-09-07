Football: Owls’ comeback bid falls short on final play

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Timberlane offense came out of hibernation in the second half Friday night.
Unfortunately, it was just a tad too late as a young Owls’ squad — despite a gallant second-half comeback — dropped a frustrating 14-7 season-opening victory at Manchester Memorial.
Timberlane’s defense was stout throughout the game except for one play, which gave the host Crusaders a 7-0 halftime lead. A missed tackle on a short pass play resulted in a 62-yard gain and led to a two-yard TD run by Memorial QB Jeff Josefic with 2:36 left in the second quarter.
Other than on that one TD drive, Timberlane held Memorial to just 64 yards of total offense and just one first down in the first half. Niko Langlois, a freshman, Nick Matthews, Jaiden Lee and Reese Olsen were all over the field with Langlois finishing the game with 12 tackles.
At the same time, Timberlane managed just two first downs and 36 yards of offense in the first half.
And, when an interception gave Memorial the ball on the Owls’ 27 late in the third quarter, leading to a second TD and a 14-0 lead, Timberlane looked like it should start planning for next week.
But, all of a sudden, the Owls’ offense started clicking. Sophomore Dominic Pallaria ran hard and found some holes, finishing with 85 rushing yards in the second half. A two-yard Pallaria run with 3:01 left to play brought the Owls within seven points.
Then, an onside kick was recovered and Timberlane was back in business. Three completions from Jared Morrison to Cam Lovett plus a pass interference call brought the Owls down to the two-yard line with less than 45 seconds to play, but with no timeouts left.
And, alas, the Owls could get no further and an incomplete pass on fourth down proved to be the final play of the game.
“We competed like heck in the second half and I couldn’t be happier with how we battled back,” said Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “Our inexperience showed in the first half but we adjusted and gave them a game. I thought our defense played well the whole game.
“Niko (Langlois) is a strong, physical kid and knows how to get to the ball. He’s going to be a good one.”
On offense, in addition to Pallaria’s running, junior receiver Robert Olson made some nice grabs for the Owls and finished with five catches for 49 yards.
