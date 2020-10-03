DERRY — Jacob Albert ran for 96 yard and two touchdowns on just five carries, and Pinkerton earned its first win of the season, beating Nashua South 33-7 on Friday night.
The Astros (1-1) led 14-0 after one quarter, on 1-yard touchdown runs by QB Nate Campos and fullback Evan Wilson. Albert, a sophomore running back, then made it 21-0 at halftime with a 37-yard touchdown run.
Campos added a 4-yard touchdown run with 2:03 to go in the third quarter, set up by his 53-yard pass to David Clark. Albert finished off the scoring with a 33-yard TD run at the end of the third.
Pinkerton ran for 301 yards as a team. Led by Albert and Wilson, who chipped in with 12 carries for 52 yards. Campos ran for 34 yards on four carries and was 2 for 3 passing for 64 yards.
“We had much better execution on both sides of the ball,” said coach Brian O’Reilly, whose squad fell to defending champion Londonderry last week.
The Astros will next host Windham on Friday at 7 p.m. The Jaguars have not yet played a came due to COVID-19 cases at their school.
PELHAM ROLLS PAST CAMPBELL
PELHAM — Quarterback Jake Travis opened the game with an 18-yard touchdown run, running back Kevin Bodenrader rushed for a 14-yard score, and Travis hit Bodenrader for a 34-yard touchdown pass — all before the first quarter ended — sending Pelham to a 40-0 drubbing of Campbell on Friday night.
The win was the second straight dominant performance for the Pythons to open the season, outscoring opponents by a combined 82-0.
Travis got Pelham going fast on Friday, running for his TD 1:42 into the game. Just 4:14 later, Bodenrader struck for his score, then the two connected on a TD with 0:18 left in the first.
Jake Herrling added an 18 yard touchdown run in the second, then in the third Ethan Demmons (12 yard TD run) and Derek Muise (2 yards TD run) closed out the scoring.
Travis ran for a game-high 62 yards and was 6 of 10 throwing for 66 yards. Demmons added 39 yards on the ground.
Pelham’s defense allowed just 92 total yards, and only 39 yards rushing on 34 attempts.
“Our defense played hard and was able to notch the shutout,” said Pythons coach Tom Babaian. “We also made some improvements in the passing game. This was a good win, and now we have to turn our attention to a tough Trinity team (away) next week (Friday, 7 p.m.)”
Pinkerton 33, Nashua South 7
Nashua South (0-2): 0 0 0 7 — 7
Pinkerton (1-1): 14 7 12 0 — 33
First Quarter
P — Evan Wilson 1 run
P — Nathan Campos 1 run
Second Quarter
P —Jacob Albert 37 run
Third Quarter
P — Campos 2 run
P — Albert 33 run
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pinkerton (44-33) — Jacob Albert 5-96, Evan Wilson 12-52, Nathan Campos 4-34, David Clark 4-32
PASSING: Pinkerton — Campos 2-3, 64
RECEIVING: Pinkerton — Clark 1-53
Pelham 40, Campbell 0
Campbell (0-2): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pelham (2-0): 20 8 12 0 — 40
First Quarter
P — Jake Travis 18 run (kick failed), 10:18
P — Kevin Bodenrader 14 run (kick failed), 6:04
P — Bodenrader 34 pass from Travis (Ethan Demmons run), 0:18
Second Quarter
P — Jake Herrling 18 run (Travis run), 11:46
Third Quarter
P — Demmons 12 run (run failed), 10:06
P — Derek Muise 2 run (kick failed), 5:11
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PELHAM (25-184) — Jake Travis 4-62, Ethan Demmons 6-39, Jake Herrling 4-34, Kevin Bodenrader 2-33, Derek Muise 5-21, Connor Travis 1-1, Cam Cote 2-(-1), Sebastian Bahrakis 1-(-5); CAMPBELL (34-39) — Hunter Caron 15-32, Nathan Perry 4-12, Ayden Lessard 5-5, Garrett Arnold 3-0, Jackson Kanaley 5-(-5), Will McPherson 2-(-5)
PASSING:Pelham — Travis 6-10-0, 66; Campbell — Kanaley 8-10-1, 53
RECEIVING: Pelham — Bodenrader 1-34, Zach Jones 2-14, Demmons 2-5, Herrling 1-13; Campbell — Arnold 4-36, McPherson 2-0, Lessard 1-10, Caron 1-7
