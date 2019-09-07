WAKEFIELD — Quarterback Shamil Diaz (21-259) and running back Maleek Dejesus (17-124) controlled the clock and Greater Lawrence earned a big, 16-14, season-opening win over Wakefield.
The Reggies had the clock approximately 10 minutes on a fourth-quarter drive which didn’t result in points but sealed the win.
The senior Diaz scored in the second (21 runs) and added the game-winner in the third quarter, a 34-yard run to tie it and the winning rush. Earlier in the third, Franklyn Espinal’s tackle in the end zone resulted in a safety.
Linebackers Espinal (sack, safety, 5 tackles) and Dejesus (4 tackles) and defensive end Jeremy Rizzo (sack, 4 tackles) led the defense.
The offensive line played a huge role. The big guys up front were center Adrian Javier, guards Nate Quirindongo and Rizzo, and tackles Benedict Nouel and Victor Cuesta.
The Reggies host North Reading Friday at 4 p.m.
Pelham shut out
HUDSON — It was a rough season opener for Pelham offensively, as the Pythons were shut out by upstart Alvirne, 15-0. Both touchdowns came in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kyle Gora hit Kyle Boucher for a 39-yard score followed by a two-point conversion, then with 55 seconds left Travis Perry returned an interception 30 yards to the house. Pelham (0-1) hosts Sanborn on Friday at 7 p.m.
Greater Lawrence 16, Wakefield 14
Greater Lawrence (1-0): 0 6 10 0 — 16
Wakefield (0-1): 7 7 0 0 — 14
Second Quarter
GL — Shamil Diaz 21 run, rush fail
Third Quarter
GL — Franklyn Espinal tackled back in end zone, safety
GL — Diaz 34 run, Diaz rush
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Shamil Diaz 21-259, Maleek Dejesus 17-124, Franklyn Espinal 4-7
PASSING: Diaz 3-9-16, 1 interception
RECEIVING: Alvin Torres 1-9, Christopher Tineo 1-10, Rene Lopez 1-(-3)
Alvirne 15, Pelham 0
Pelham (0-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Alvirne (1-0): 0 0 0 15 — 15
Fourth Quarter
A — Kyle Boucher 39 pass from Kyle Gora (Alec Prescott pass from Dylan Bliss), 6:07
A — Travis Perry 30 interception return (Prescott kick), :55
