WESTFORD — Franklyn Espinal scored on a 61-yard fumble return and a 25-yard run and intercepted a pass and Greater Lawrence pounded Nashoba Tech 43-0.
It was 30-0 at the half and Tiago Hernandez returned the second-half kickoff 86 yards for a score.
The Reggies’ ground game was brilliant with 25 carries for 337 yards for a gaudy 13.5 yards a carry. Defensive tackle Juan Taveras had two sacks as the Reggies improved to 4-3.
After a bye week, the Reggies will play their Division 7 North playoff opener against an opponent to be determined.
Greater Lawrence 43, Nashoba Tech 0
Greater Lawrence (4-3): 14 16 13 0 — 43
Nashoba Tech (4-2): 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
Franklyn Espinal 61 fumble return (Kevin Matul kick) Maleek DeJesus 2 run (Matul kick)
Second Quarter
Shamil Diaz 31 run (Matul kick)
Matul 27 field goal
Espinal 25 run (kick fail)
Third Quarter
Tiago Hernandez 86 kickoff return (Matul kick) Amauris Gomez 25 run (kick fail)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Franklyn Espinal 5-101, Shamil Diaz 8-109, Maleek DeJesus 8-43, Amauris Gomez 4-84
PASSING: Diaz 2-3-19, 0 intercept
RECEIVING: Anthony Alves 2-19
Pelham runs over ConVal in rout
PETERBOROUGH — Pelham didn’t throw a pass Friday night, but it turns out the Pythons didn’t need to.
The Pythons were lethal on the ground all game, rushing for a whopping 386 yards on 38 carries (10.1 per carry) in a 51-6 thrashing of ConVal.
Matt Muise led the way with 86 yards on 11 carries and a pair of scores, while Derek Muise added 76 yards on 11 carries with two TDs as well. Colby Travis (4-83) and Matt Crowley (4-52) also had first-half touchdowns to help their team jump out to a 39-0 lead at the half.
The Pythons (5-2) are now winners of four straight, and will host St. Thomas Aquinas (4-3) Friday at 7 p.m.
“We played a good game in all three phases,” said Pelham coach Tom Babaian. “We have to maintain our intensity and continue to focus on execution because we face a tough St. Thomas team next week.”
Pelham 51, ConVal 6
Pelham (5-2): 14 25 6 6 — 51
ConVal (1-6): 0 0 0 6 — 6
First Quarter
P — Matt Crowley 20 run (Jake Herrling kick), 5:39
P — Herrling 1 run (Herrling kick), 2:23
Second Quarter
P — Crowley 29 run (kick failed), 11:52
P — Colby Travis 31 run (pass failed), 11:37
P — Travis 30 run (kick failed), 7:02
P — Matt Muise 7 run (Keegan McKenney kick), 3:51
Third Quarter
P — Derek Muise 5 run (kick failed), 8:54
Fourth Quarter
P — D. Muise 5 run (kick failed), 7:35
CV — Caleb Sanborn 51 run (pass failed) 5:03
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PELHAM (38-386): Matt Muise 11-86, Colby Travis 4-83, Derek Muise 11-76, Alex Carroll 3-68, Matt Crowley 4-52, Scott Pauquette 3-12, Sebastian Bahrakis 1-8, Jake Herrling 1-1; CONVAL (26-64): Caleb Sanborn 7-66, Austin Davis 9-10, Cody Siegel 2-2, Justin Burns 5-(-4), Tristan Hutchinson 3-(-10)
PASSING: P — No attempts; CV — Sanborn 2-8-0, 11
RECEIVING: CV — Erich Clark 1-8, Hutchinson 1-3
Milford flattens SanbornMILFORD — Milford rolled to a 49-0 win over visiting Sanborn. The Indians (0-7) will try again to get into the win column next Saturday at Gilford.
Milford improved to 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.