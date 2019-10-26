x
CHELSEA — A.J. Espinal rush for 121 yards and two TDs as Whittier hammered Chelsea, 34-0.
The Wildcats rolled up 350 yards of offense ... all of it on the ground.
“A.J. and Joe Iannalfo (76 yards, TD), they make us go,” said coach Kevin Bradley.
Big Colby Rice, the grandson of Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice, again opened some gaping holes. The 6-3, 250-pound junior rice was aided by linemen Ethan Burridge and Aidan Bull.
But the story Friday was the defense, which held the Red Devils to a mere 24 yards of offense.
The defensive heroes were numerous but special kudos went to senior linebacker Dylan Fraize, junior linebacker Jeremias Collazo, junior linebacker Zach Ribeiro and senior defensive end Anthony Luse. The biggest play was a 54-yard interception return by junior Joshua Tejada.
The Wildcats (4-3) await North Sectional playoff pairings, which will be announced Sunday.
Bedford blanks Timberlane
BEDFORD, N.H. — Joe Moeckel threw three TD passes to Solomon Sanchez to power Bedford to a 45-0 romp over Timberlane. Bedford improved to 6-2 while the Owls dropped to 0-8.
Timberlane wraps up its season Friday when it hosts Goffstown at 7 p.m.
