Football Roundup: Greater Lawrence rallies, but drops heartbreaker to Shawsheen

BILLERICA — Trailing by six points with four minutes left in the game, Greater Lawrence made a defensive stop, then drove to the Shawsheen 20-yard line as the clock ticked down.
With just seconds to go, the Reggies threw a Hail Mary that nearly fell into the hands of a receiver before — after a lengthy battle — it was pulled away for an interception. Shawsheen knelt once to defeat the Reggies 16-10.
“It was a heartbreaker,” said Reggies head coach Tony Sarkis. “It was a back-and-forth game and our kids didn’t quit. That last pass was a fade into the end zone and our guy fought for the ball. But their guy was just able to come down with it.”
Behind 7-0 early, Greater Lawrence tied the game before halftime when QB Shamil Diaz took a keeper 70 yards for a touchdown.
Trailing 16-7 early in the fourth quarter, Reggies kicker Kevin Matul cut into the deficit when he boomed a 35-yard field goal.
“That was a terrific kick,” said Sarkis. “He made it with room to spare. That kick put us back into the game and gave us a chance to win.”
The Greater Lawrence defense — led by Franklyn Espinal — managed a final stop. But the Reggies fell just short.
“Shawsheen did enough to win in the end,” said Sarkis. “But our kids played so hard. Christopher Tineo made some great catches. Shamil was great. But we made a few too many mistakes. We’ll see what we’re made of coming back from a loss.”
Greater Lawrence (2-2) will next travel to Essex Tech on Friday (7 p.m.)
DEFENSE LEADS BROOKSTO its FIRST WIN
GROTON — Rayden Waweru led a defense that allowed just 65 total yards for the game, and gave Brooks the lead with a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown as the Green and White beat Groton 20-7 on Saturday.
Brooks added its other two touchdowns in the third quarter. John Manzi scored a 3-yard touchdown and QB Michael Wolfendale ran a QB sneak for a 1-yard score.
Manzi also turned in a game-high nine tackles. Right behind him were Matt Costantino (six tackles, sack), John Fritz (six tackles) and Olu Oladitan (five tackles, 1.5 sacks).
Brooks (1-1) next travels to Governor’s Academy on Saturday (3:30 p.m.)
HAVERHILL FALLS SHORT TO WESTFORD ACADEMY
WESTFORD — Haverhill’s Ayden Alverado made a team-best 10 tackles, but the Hillies fell to Westford Academy 39-22 on Saturday.
Senior Hillie QB Brady Skafas threw a 13-yard touchdown to Jayden Johnson in the second and ran for a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth.
Jabari Baptiste added the other Hillie score — a four-yard TD run — and rushed for a team-high 90 yards. Teyshon McGee led the Brown and Gold with 85 receiving yards.
Haverhill (0-3) next hosts unbeaten Methuen (3-0) on Saturday (3 p.m.)
PHILLIPS TOPPEDBY SALISBURY
SALISBURY, Conn. — Kevin Diaz scored Phillips Academy’s lone touchdown in a 40-6 loss to the Salisbury School on Friday. The postgrad from Mississippi’s TD came in the fourth quarter.
Running back Troy Pollock was another bright spot for the Big Blue.
Phillips (0-3) has an off week before traveling to Worcester Academy on Oct. 12 (1:30 p.m.)
WHITTIER FALLS IN DEFENSIVE STRUGGLE
WAKEFIELD — Whittier had its chances, but couldn’t capitalize late against a stout Northeast defense.
Trailing 12-0 in the third, the Wildcats made it a one-score game when Joe Iannalfo plunged in on a 5-yard touchdown, and had a chance to tie midway through the fourth. But Northeast got a stop, and added a late touchdown to close out a 20-6 win Saturday morning.
“It was a great defensive game,” said Whittier coach Kevin Bradley.
Iannalfo led Whittier (2-1) with 103 yards on 12 carries. Luke Iamele, Dylan Fraze, Jack Lamarier, Jeremias Collazo and Nick Allen were all credited with playing well on defense for the Wildcats, who are at Greater Lowell Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Westford Academy 39, Haverhill 22
Haverhill (0-3): 0 7 7 8 — 22
Westford Academy (1-2): 14 6 13 6 — 39
Second Quarter
H — Jayden Johnson 13 pass from Brady Skafas (Jacob Wimmer kick)
Third Quarter
H — Jabari Baptiste 4 run (Wimmer kick)
Fourth Quarter
H — Skafas 4 run (Jabari Baptiste rush)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Haverhill — Jabari Baptiste 15-90, Brady Skafas 4-25
PASSING: Haverhill — Skafas 9-20-2, 120
RECEIVING: Haverhill — Jayden Johnson 4-35, Teyshon McGee 5-85
Brooks 20, Groton 7
Brooks (1-1): 7 0 13 0 — 20
Groton (0-1): 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
B — Rayden Waweru 29 interception return (Brian Barker-Morrill kick)
Third Quarter
B — John Manzi 3 run (kick Failed)
B — Michael Wolfendale 1 run (Barker-Morrill kick)
Fourth Quarter
G — Caleb Coleman 19 pass from Robert Long (kick good)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Brooks — John Manzi 17-54, Michael Wolfendale 9-29, Rayden Waweru 5-13, Darrel Yepdo 1-8
PASSING: Brooks — Wolfendale 4-7, 45
RECEIVING: Brooks — John Fritz 1-24, Darrel Yepdo 1-12, Manzi 1-6, Fritz Wright 1-3
Shawsheen Valley 16, Greater Lawrence 10
Greater Lawrence (2-2): 0 7 0 3 — 10
Shawsheen Valley: 7 0 9 0 — 16
Second Quarter
GL — Shamil Diaz 70 run (Kevin Matul kick)
Fourth Quarter
GL — Matul 35 field goal
Salisbury School 40, Phillips 6
Phillips (0-3): 0 6 — 6
Salisbury School (1-1): 20 20 — 40
Fourth Quarter
PA — Kevin Diaz rush (kick failed)
Northeast Metro 20, Whittier 6
Whittier (2-1): 0 0 0 6 — 6
Northeast Metro (1-3): 0 0 12 8 — 20
Third Quarter
W — Joe Iannalfo 5 run (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: WHITTIER (35-171): Joe Iannalfo 12-103, AJ Espinal 6-22, Jyziah Ferreira 5-18, Dylan Fraze 6-14, Dave Marion 2-0, Jeremias Collazo 4-14
PASSING: W — Niko Burke 1-7-0, 12
RECEIVING: W — James Ball 1-2
