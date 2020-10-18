FOOTBALL ROUNDUP Pelham stays perfect, rolls past Milford

PELHAM — Pelham may have lost its season-long shutout streak, but the Pythons still delivered another dominant win.
Jake Travis ran for three touchdowns, leading undefeated Pelham to a 34-13 victory over Milford on Friday night.
Pelham (4-0) has now outscored opponents 141-13 on the season, including three shutouts.
Travis, a first-year starting quarterback, opened the scoring with a 1-yard QB sneak touchdown in the first quarter, then added to it with another 1-yard TD run in the second.
After Jake Herrling opened the scoring in the third quarter with an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown, Travis made it three TDs on the day, this time breaking a 54-yard score.
Ethan Demmonds closed out the scoring with an 11-yard TD to start the fourth quarter. Herrling (10 carries, 67 yards) and Demmons (13 carries, 57 yard) led the Python offense.
“This was a hard-fought game, and Milford played us tough as always,” said Pelham coach Tom Babaian. “The weather dictated that we had to run offensively to be successful, and we were able to do that.
“Our defense was far from perfect but stepped up when it needed to. We’ll get back to practice this week and focus on making more improvements and building upon this win.”
Pelham will look to complete an undefeated regular season when it travels to Laconia (0-3) on Saturday (7 p.m.).
Owls lose momentum
HOLLIS -- Timberlane had momentum early Saturday afternoon, but couldn’t sustain it.
As a result, the Owls lost their second game of the season, 34-8 at Hollis-Brookline.
Timberlane got on the board first with a safety and was tied 8-8 after an 8-yard Ethan Stewart TD run, but the Owls couldn’t convert on a fourth down within the H-B 10-yard line and then gradually fell victim to an impressive passing attack.
Hollis-Brookline QB Drew Gryniewicz completed 10 of 16 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns, including a 61-yarder and 89-yarder to Blake Bergerson.
Timberlane was led on the ground by Dominic Pallaria, who rushed for 57 yards on 18 carries, but could get little offense in the second half after trailing 21-8 at halftime.
“We just didn’t tackle well and gave up too many long plays,” said Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “We have to do better.”
The Owls will have a tough home game Friday night against unbeaten Souhegan.
Sanborn falls short
KINGSTON, N.H. — Sanborn played its best football game of the season, but fell short of Campbell Friday, falling 20-18.
Quarterback TJ Thornton was a standout in defeat, rushing for 113 yards and two touchdowns, the first a 60-yard gallop on the first play from scrimmage. He also scored on a 5-yard run.
Sanborn’s other score came when Henry D’Antonio recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
The Indians will look for their first win of the season next Saturday when they host Manchester West at 1:30.
Windham falls to Lancers
LONDONDERRY — Windham could do nothing to slow defending Division 1 state champion Londonderry and star QB Dylan McEachern, as the Jaguars fell 41-0 on Friday night.
Stephen Mague led Windham (0-2), rushing for a team-high 94 yards on eight carries and making nine tackles. Jackson Milano made a team-best 13.5 tackles, while Keegan Parke made 11 stops.
But McEachern continued to surge for Londonderry (3-0). He rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns and threw for a third score.
Windham faces another tough task in its regular season finale, hosting Salem (2-1) next Saturday (1 p.m.)
Londonderry 41, Windham 0
Windham (0-2): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Londonderry (3-0): 13 20 0 8 — 41
First Quarter
L — Riley Boles 5 run (Zach Fawcett kick), 10:00
L — Boles 25 pass from Dylan McEachern (kick failed), 4:17
Second Quarter
L — McEachern 3 run (pass failed), 10:17
L — Wil Reyes 5 run (Fawcett kick), 6:22
L — McEachern 17 run (Fawcett kick), 0:54
Fourth Quarter
L — Johnny McKinnon 7 run (Grady Daron pass to Aiden O’Loughlin) 2:20
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Windham (21-113) — Stephen Mague 8-94, Sam Dunham 5-24, Jake Micciche, 1-11, Dominic Fiore 2-(-4), Josh Sweeney 5-(-12); Londonderry (65-374) — Dylan McEachern 28-186, Hayden Austen 8-54, Matthew Perron 13-40, Trevor Weinmann 2-33, Aiden O’Loughlin 3-30, Johnny McKinnon 4-16, Connor Howe 1-12, Riley Boles 2-8, Wil Reyes 2-2, Jesse Morin 1-(-3), Caleb Gleekia 1-(-4)
PASSING: Windham — Sweeney 14-34-1, 109; Londonderry —Dylan McEachern 3-6-1, 47, Aiden O’Loughlin 0-2-0
RECEIVING: Windham — Westin Lippold 9-80, Sam Dunham, 1-17, Jake Micciche 3-9, Lukasz Rondeau 1-3; Londonderry — Riley Boles 1-25, Zach Fawcett 1-1, Wil Reyes 1-5
Pelham 34, Milford 13
Milford (1-2): 7 0 6 0 — 13
Pelham (4-0): 8 6 14 6 — 34
First Quarter
P — Jake Travis 1 run (Jake Herrling run), 6:17
M — Darrion Kimball 50 run (Colin Gregg kick), 2:42
Second Quarter
P — Travis 1 run (pass failed), 1:34
Third Quarter
P — Herrling 80 kickoff return (Travis run), 11:46
M — Kimball 54 run (kick failed), 10:07
P — Travis 5 run (pass failed), 5:26
Fourth Quarter
P — Ethan Demmons 11 run (pass failed), 10:15
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pelham (39-174) — Jake Herrling 10-67, Ethan Demmons 13-57, Jake Travis 13-29, Kevin Bodenrader 1-15, Derek Muise 2-6; Milford (31-187) — Darrion Kimball 9-121, Logan Barnhill 9-29, Connor Gahm 8-24, Charlie Urda 3-17, Travis Rolon 1-0, Harris Jones 1-(-4);
PASSING: Pelham — Travis 4-5-0, 85; Milford — Urda 5-8-0, 37
RECEIVING: Pelham — Jake Cawthron 2-56, Zach Jones 1-22, Demmons 1-7; Milford — Barnhill 2-25; Trice Cote 2-12, Gahm 1-0
Hollis-Brookline 34, Timberlane 8
Timberlane (2-2): 2 6 0 0 — 8
Hollis-Brookline (2-2): 8 13 6 7 — 34
First Quarter
T — Nick Matthews made tackle in endzone
H-B —Marc-AndrewThermitus 89 run (Thermitus run)
Second Quarter
H-B — Blake Bergerson 61 pass from Drew Gryniecwicz (kick good)
T — Ethan Stewart 8 run (kick failed)
H-B — Isaiah Velez 39 pass from Gryniewicz (kick failed)
Third Quarter
H-B — Bergerson 89 pass from Gryniewicz (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
H-B — Jack Delaney 11 pass from Gryniewicz (kick good)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: T — Dominic Pallaria 18-57, Ethan Stewart 14-21, Dan Post 7-14, Chris Noyes 3-1, Matt Williams 2-(-3); H-B — Marc-Andre Thermitus 12-92
PASSING: T — Stewart 6-12-1, 85; H-B — Gryniewicz 10-16-0, 225
RECEIVING: T — Pallaria 2-40, Bob Olson 2-25, Williams 1-11; H-B — Bergerson 6-180
Campbell 20, Sanborn 18
SANBORN LEADERS
RUSHING: S — TJ Thornton 16-113; Rex Sullivan 7-13, Ethan Dubois 4-12, Adam Lapanne 4-29
PASSING: S — Thornton — 0-1-0, 0
