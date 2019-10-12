WORCESTER — In his first career start, quarterback Julio Dahl found Jake Jordan for two of Phillips Academy’s four first-quarter touchdowns as the Big Blue rolled over Worcester Academy 32-7 on Saturday.
“Seeing positive results after two weeks of hard work is really the best feeling,” said Jordan, a senior tri-captain, whose team improved to 1-3. “Knowing that we managed to dial in despite the losses and do our jobs is fantastic.”
Dahl, a sophomore, and Jordan quickly gave Phillips the lead with a 21-yard touchdown connection early in the first.
Former Georgetown High star Hunter Lane added to the advantage when he scooped up a blocked punt and returned it 15 yards for a score. One possession later, running back Ben Carbeau made it 19-0.
Jordan and Dahl (247 passing yards) then closed out the huge quarter in style, connecting for a 63-yard TD. Running back Troy Pollock (team-high 49 rushing yards) finished the scoring in the fourth with a 1-yard TD run.
Phillips next hosts Suffield Academy on Saturday (3 p.m.)
“The feeling of coming together and winning is unmatched,” said lineman Nick Thomas. “We were seen as a non-threat, but we’re here to prove everyone wrong.”
BROOKS LOSES LATE LEAD
WESTON — Brooks led 3-0 heading into the fourth quarter, but could not hold on and fell to Rivers 6-3 on Saturday.
Kicker Brian Barker-Morrill gave the Green and White the lead when he booted a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter.
QB Michael Wolfendale led Brooks with 98 passing yards. He connected with Darryl Yepdo three times for 54 yards.
Brooks (3-1) will next travel to Middlesex on Saturday (3 p.m.)
SANBORN FALLS SHORT
KINGSTON, N.H. — Tavante Thornton again played well with 58 rushing yards, but Sanborn lost to Hollis-Brookline 50-0 on Saturday.
Zach Cardoso and Josh Sarrette each added 50 rushing yards for the Indians.
Sanborn (0-6) will next travel to Milford (5-1) on Friday (7 p.m.)
Phillips 32, Worcester Academy 7
Phillips (1-3): 26 0 0 6 — 32
Worcester Academy: 0 7 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
PA — Jake Jordan 21 pass from Julio Dahl (conversion failed)
PA — Hunter Lane 15 blocked punt return (rush good)
PA — Ben Carbeau 1 run (conversion failed)
PA — Jordan 63 pass from Dahl (conversion failed)
Fourth Quarter
PA — Troy Pollock 1 run (conversion failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Phillips — Troy Pollack 12-49
PASSING: Phillips — Julio Jordan 16-22, 247
RECEIVING: Phillips — Jake Jordan 8-99, Hunter Lane 5-92
Rivers 6, Brooks 3
Brooks (1-3): 3 0 0 0 — 3
Rivers (1-3): 0 0 0 6 — 6
First Quarter
B — Brian Barker-Morrill 26 field goal
Fourth Quarter
R — Avery Cheney 4 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Brooks — John Manzi 11-33, Michael Wolfendale 6-27, Rayden Waweru 4-10, John Fritz 1-8, Darrel Yepdo 1-7, Matt Costantino 2-5
PASSING: Brooks — Michael Wolfendale 10-20, 98
RECEIVING: Brooks — Darryl Yepdo 3-54, John Gribbel 2-25, Alex Nemon 1-12, John Fritz 1-3, Matt Costantino 2-3
Hollis-Brookline 50, Sanborn 0
Hollis-Brookline (4-2): 22 16 8 6 — 50
Sanborn (0-6): 0 0 0 0 — 0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Sanborn — Tavante Thornton 14-52, Zach Cardoso 13-50, Jared St. Jean 6-9, Nolan Duquette 2-8, Adam Lapanne 1-3, Josh Sarrette 2-50
PASSING: Sanborn — Duquette 3-7-1, 14
RECEIVING: Sanborn — Hudson Lewis 1-5, Cardoso 1-7, St. Jean 1-2
