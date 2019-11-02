KINGSTON, N.H. — Sanborn raced out to an early two-touchdown lead, and closed its season out in style, beating ConVal 20-0 for its first win of the season.
“It was a big win for the team, especially for our ten seniors,” said Indians co-head coach Todd Alley. “They’ve worked hard all season, and despite the adversity of struggling to win, they stayed positive and got the win today.”
Tavante Thornton opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown run. Jarrod St. Jean then made it 13-0 after the first quarter, intercepting a pass and running it back 25 yards for a score.
St. Jean capped the scoring in the third, rushing for an 11-yard TD.
Thornton led Sanborn (1-8) with 103 rushing yards on 14 carries and a fumble recovery. Zach Cardoso chipped in with 59 rushing yards and St. Jean ran for 53 yards.
“This team came to work every day for each other,” said Alley. “That’s true character and it was great to see that pay off with a win on senior day.”
Thompson, Phillips roll to win
ANDOVER — Michael Thompson of Andover threw two touchdown passes to Kevin Diaz, helping lead Phillips Academy to a 33-20 win over Worcester Academy on Saturday.
Fellow co-starting QB Julio Dahl added two touchdown throws of his own, one each to Ben Carbeau and Hunter Lane. Dahl finished with a team-high 113 passing yards.
Troy Pollack scored the other Big Blue touchdown, a 27-yard run, and finished the day with 98 rushing yards.
Phillips (2-4) closes out its season with its annual clash with archrival Phillips Exeter next Saturday (3:30 p.m.) in Exeter.
“I’m excited to see everything clicking,” said coach Trey Brown. “The energy and togetherness have been missing all year, and now we finally have it.”
Sanborn 20, ConVal 0
ConVal (1-8): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Sanborn (1-8): 13 0 7 0 — 20
First Quarter
S — Tavante Thornton 14 run (Evan Burke kick)
S — Jarrod St. Jean 25 interception return (kick failed)
Third Quarter
S — St. Jean 11 run (Burke kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Sanborn — Tavante Thornton 14-103, Zach Cardoso 15-59, Jarrod St. Jean 11-53
PASSING: Sanborn — Nolan Duquette 3-4, 36
RECEIVING: Sanborn — Angel Delacruz 2-30, Thornton 1-6
Phillips 33, Worcester Academy 20
Worcester Academy (0-7): 7 0 7 6 — 20
Phillips (2-4): 13 20 0 0 — 33
First Quarter
PA — Ben Carbeau 25 pass from Julio Dahl (kick failed)
PA — Kevin Diaz 10 pass from Michael Thompson (kick good)
Second Quarter
PA — Troy Pollock 27 run (kick failed)
PA — Diaz 13 pass from Thompson (Thompson rush)
PA — Hunter Lane 28 pass from Julio Dahl (kick failed)
