KINGSTON — Things are looking better and better each week for the Sanborn football team, but the Indians will have to wait another week to try and earn their first win.
Visiting St. Thomas Aquinas held on for a 34-20 win Saturday afternoon. Sanborn (0-3) trailed from the jump after it threw a pick-six on the first play of the game, and could never recover.
“We’re getting better every week,” said Sanborn co-coach Josh White.
One area of improvement was in the run game. The Indians, led by Jarrod St. Jean (10 carries, 123 yards, TD) ran for 292 yards on 39 carries for the day. Zach Cardoso (14-92) barrelled in from a yard out to make it a 21-13 game at halftime, and Tavante Thornton (7-63) also had an efficient game.
Sanborn is at Souhegan Friday at 7 p.m.
Brooks falls in season-opener
NORTH ANDOVER — John Manzi made a team-high 12 tackles, but Brooks dropped its season-opener to Milton Academy 37-0 on Saturday.
Manzi also led the Brooks offense with 40 yards on nine carries. QB Michael Wolfendale completed three passes for 31 yards.
Brooks next travels to Groton on Saturday (2:30 p.m.).
